Amman, Jordan: Aqaba Container Terminal, the preferred gateway to the Levant region and beyond, has announced that it is currently implementing its School Transformation and Education Program (STEP) for the third year in a row. This initiative is part of the company’s continuous commitment to improving the learning environment in the schools of Aqaba.

This year, the STEP initiative provided eight schools with 93 whiteboards, and two schools received two interactive boards. In addition, 21 water coolers were installed in five schools.

ACT also launched its annual “Ekfal Taleb” campaign, as part of its ongoing commitment to improving educational opportunities, in collaboration with the Helping Hand for Relief and Development organization. The campaign also cooperated with the Aqaba Directorate of Education and provided 300 backpacks, to students from low-income families, on the first day of school. The school bags contained all the necessary school supplies that cover the students' needs throughout the academic year.

Commenting on the occasion, CEO of the Aqaba Container Terminal, Soren Jensen said, “Investing in and giving back to the local community remains one of ACT’S most important brand messaging pillars. We take our corporate social responsibility seriously, so we will always remain committed to implementing the STEP initiative as a way to provide students with a better learning environment. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners for helping us reach a wider community.”

The STEP initiative was launched in 2020 and serves as an extension and continuation of ACT’s previous two education-focused initiatives; the Student Sponsorship project (Ekfal Taleb) which aims to provide students with essential school supplies and the School Maintenance project, which focuses on repairing and maintaining local schools. Each year, the STEP project will focus on improving different and necessary educational aspects as needed by the school to ensure that all students gain access to a high-quality learning environment.

