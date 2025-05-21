Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Daikin, the global leader in HVAC-R solutions with over a century of innovation and expertise, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Al Shola, a renowned provider of temporary cooling and equipment rental services in the UAE. This collaboration marks a significant step toward delivering comprehensive, high-performance cooling solutions tailored to the unique demands of the Gulf region.

Combining Daikin’s world-class manufacturing capabilities and energy-efficient HVAC-R systems with Al Shola’s operational excellence and extensive rental network, the partnership will offer end-to-end solutions — from system supply to on-site installation and ongoing maintenance. The Gulf region’s rising demand for temporary cooling solutions is driven by a surge in large-scale events, infrastructure developments, and growing needs across key sectors, including construction, energy, healthcare, and cultural events. In this rapidly expanding market, the ability to deploy fast, reliable, and cost-effective cooling systems is more critical than ever.

“This partnership brings together two industry leaders with complementary strengths,” said Mohanad Al Mashaikh, Head of Solutions at Daikin UAE. “Daikin’s commitment to sustainable innovation, paired with Al Shola ’s local expertise and service reach, will enable us to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Adding, Vinayakumar Nair, General Manager at Al Shola, UAE, emphasized that together, Daikin and Al Shola are set to provide scalable, reliable, and environmentally conscious cooling solutions for both short-term and long-term rental needs. This initiative supports Daikin’s strategic goal to expand its presence in the rental solutions sector and reinforces its role in contributing to the UAE’s continued infrastructure and economic development.

About Daikin

Daikin is a Japan-based global leader in HVAC-R. With over 100 years of global experience and with presence in 170 countries, Daikin is a leading manufacturer of advanced HVAC-R solutions known for their energy efficiency, reliability, and performance in diverse climate conditions.

Daikin UAE promotes and provides aftermarket support for a full range of air conditioning equipment and systems. More information can be found at www.daikinuae.com

About Al Shola

Al Shola is the leading UAE-based company specialized in the rental and leasing of power equipment, heavy equipment, vehicles, machinery, and temporary cooling services in the Gulf region for over 49 years, offering tailored solutions supported by a strong network and a commitment to service excellence. Al shola currently offers its wide range of services across the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

