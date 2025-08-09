Aqaba, Jordan – Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway to Jordan, the Levant, and beyond, officially received the Port Environmental Review System (PERS) certification from the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO), marking a major milestone in the terminal’s ongoing journey toward environmental sustainability and operational excellence. With this achievement, ACT becomes the first port in the Middle East to join the accredited European EcoPorts network.

The internationally recognized certification underscores ACT’s commitment to adopting best-in-class environmental practices. The PERS certification was granted following a rigorous and comprehensive assessment process that evaluated the terminal’s environmental policies, risk analysis, legal compliance, role clarity, resource allocation, and reporting accuracy. The audit also reviewed the terminal’s efforts to maintain a clean marine and land-based environment and its full adherence to international environmental requirements.

Commenting on this achievement, Harald Nijhof, Chief Executive Officer of Aqaba Container Terminal, said, “It is our absolute pride to receive the PERS certification from the European Sea Ports Organisation. It is a milestone that underscores our unwavering commitment at Aqaba Container Terminal to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. As the first port in the Middle East to join the EcoPorts network, we reaffirm our responsibility to lead by example in shaping a more sustainable future for our region and beyond with the dedication of our entire team.”

The certification follows ACT’s successful completion of a rigorous external audit process, during which more than 64 pieces of supporting evidence were submitted, validating the terminal’s compliance with the core requirements of the ESPO’s environmental management system.

Securing the PERS certification represents a key step in ACT’s broader vision of becoming a sustainable logistics hub, one that supports the green economy, aligns with global environmental standards, and enhances efficiency through eco-friendly practices.

ACT extends its deepest appreciation to all team members and partners whose efforts contributed to this accomplishment. The terminal remains firmly committed to upholding the highest environmental standards and promoting a culture of sustainability across all facets of its operations.

To learn more about the EcoPorts Global Network, visit: https://www.ecoports.com/network