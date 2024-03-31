Jeddah: Apsco, a leader in high-quality fuels and lubricants, proudly opens its first service station on King Abdulaziz Road, Jeddah, marking the start of a nationwide rollout. This move aligns with apsco’s strategy to enhance service quality and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.

Mr. Mohammed Ali Alireza, Managing Director, emphasizes the company's commitment to redefining service stations with high standards and sustainability, supporting the Kingdom's growth in travel, tourism, and employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

Dr. Azzam Qari CEO of Apsco Fuels & Lubes and Mr. Mohammed Alattas General Manager of Retail at Apsco highlight the station's modern, inclusive services, including future EV charging and digital solutions, underscoring Apsco's dedication to innovation and environmental sustainability. This initiative not only meets today’s demand but sets a precedent for future developments in the sector.

Latifa Alrasheed

latifa@reflectionmedia.sa