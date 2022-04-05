Open to NYU New York, NYU Shanghai, and external UAE-based undergraduate students who hold UAE residence visas, the program will offer a unique learning experience that contributes to the advancement of UAE research.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Applications are now open for NYU Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) Visiting Undergraduate Research Program, which provides an opportunity for undergraduate students at NYU New York, NYU Shanghai, and UAE-based universities to take part in research projects over the summer, supervised by NYUAD faculty. Summer 2022 positions will take place on campus, from June 6 to July 29, 2022.

The Visiting Undergraduate Research Program will allow full-time undergraduate students of strong academic and disciplinary standing to enroll in research placements with a topic of their choice such as climate change, psychology, coral reef research, and cyber security, among others. Students will gain experience in their field of interest under the guidance of NYUAD faculty supervisors.

Assistant Director of the Office of Undergraduate Research at NYUAD Farhana Goha said: “The Visiting Undergraduate Research Program is a wonderful opportunity for students to develop their research skills and contribute to meaningful projects that provoke creativity and innovation. Students have an immersive learning experience, which in the past has led to continued collaborations and possible research publications.”

Applications close on April 15, 2022. For more information on the eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit the website.

