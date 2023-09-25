Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: almatar app from almatar Group for Travel and Tourism, a Saudi homegrown travel solutions providing travel services, information and resources, was featured by Apple in the Live Activities demonstration of the iPhone 15 dynamic island features and iOS 17 live activities feature to showcase flight tracking technology, enabling travelers to monitor flight status in real-time, ensuring swift and smooth access to flight information.

The showcase of almatar’s app was made on Apple’s official website during the launch of the new iPhone 15, paving the way for travelers in the Middle East to soon benefit from these groundbreaking improvements. The almatar app was similarly showcased in Apple’s launch of its iOS 17 software to demonstrate the live activities in full screen feature, enhancing the user experience. almatar's commitment to delivering its cutting-edge technology vision made it an ideal partner for this unique feature, with the service undergoing rigorous testing. The showcase of a new set of iPhone features empowers travelers to track their flight status in real-time, ensuring seamless and up-to-the-minute flight information.

Mr. Mohamed Hegazy, Customer Experience Director at almatar, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Apple for the iPhone 15 launch, where almatar App was selected as the platform to showcase these innovative iPhone features. Our mission is to lead the online travel agency (OTA) sector through cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled customer experience. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Apple's exceptional Partnership Team for their steadfast support."

almatar Group is leading the online travel agency sector through state-of-the-art technology and an unrivaled customer experience. Having achieved remarkable success in 2022, as it became one of the most downloaded applications in the Kingdom, according to the annual report from Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST). It also received the "Best Tourism App in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" award at the World Travel Awards for 2022. Recently, the almatar app joined the Saudi Unicorn program, among a prolific list of high-growth technology companies after its remarkable success in the Saudi market in a short period.

About almatar Group for Travel and Tourism

An Online Travel Agency, based in Riyadh the heart of Saudi Arabia, founded in 2019 specializes in international and domestic flights reservations with a massive network of more than 250 airlines and more than 1 million hotels worldwide. almatar is the fastest growing travel app in the Kingdom, with more than 3 million app downloads, and a clear vision to lead the OTAs in a creative and integrative manner in KSA and the GCC.

almatar is the first OTA in the region that delivers wide credit facilities options with a flexible installment option up to 6 payments, and the first app in Saudi Arabia that delivers the hotel apartments aspired product.

Those efforts were recognized by several international associations and almatar won many prestigious awards since launch, among them: Leading OTA in KSA and Best Travel Application Award in the Middle East FY2022.

