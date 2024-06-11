KSA - In a powerful display of corporate responsibility and community support, Skechers, a leading brand of Apparel Group, proudly announces its commitment to sponsor Hajj pilgrimage initiative for 10 individuals. This initiative is a heartfelt contribution to the community, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for pilgrims to fulfill their profound spiritual duties.

This year, alongside this impactful sponsorship, Skechers and Apparel Group are dedicated to enhancing the pilgrimage experience by providing specially designed travel kits to all pilgrims. These kits are filled with essentials for the heartfelt journey, ensuring that every pilgrim is well-equipped to focus on their spiritual path.

In addition, Skechers is thrilled to highlight its Hajj Collection—a line of footwear meticulously engineered to meet the unique challenges of the pilgrimage. This collection includes innovative designs that combine comfort with durability, ideally suited for the arduous conditions of the Hajj. Lightweight, breathable, and sturdy, these shoes are crafted to support every step of the pilgrim's journey, harmonizing with the profound nature of this spiritual expedition.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, expresses his passion for the new initiatives, stating, “This significant sponsorship initiative is a reflection of how deeply Apparel Group and its brands, like Skechers, understand and respond to the unique needs of our customers. By launching this program alongside our special Hajj Collection, we are not just providing footwear; we are supporting spiritual journeys. Our dedication to quality and compassion underpins every step we take, aiming to uplift both the physical and spiritual wellbeing of those we serve. This is our commitment to not just meeting, but exceeding, the expectations of our communities.”

The Skechers Hajj Collection is available now at Skechers retail stores across the region and online at 6th Street.com https://en-ae.6thstreet.com/men.html

