Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, is proud to announce a significant milestone for its esteemed loyalty program, Club Apparel, which has reached 5 million members in the GCC region. Since its establishment in 2010, Club Apparel has continuously redefined customer loyalty, providing unrivalled rewards and benefits to its community.

With an impressive growth rate, Club Apparel has welcomed 2.5 million new members to its program in the past year alone. This remarkable achievement underlines the program's soaring popularity and the unwavering trust and loyalty it has cultivated among customers throughout the GCC region.

The program recently enhanced the customer journey in the enrolment process making it seamless and accessible to customers. Previously, members were required to download the Club Apparel app and complete the registration within the app. In response to valuable customer feedback and a commitment to accessibility, Club Apparel has simplified the enrollment process. Members can now conveniently enroll by providing their mobile number, widening the program's reach and appeal.

As Club Apparel commemorates its 13th anniversary, reaching the milestone of 5 million members in the GCC region symbolizes the program's enduring success and the trust it has garnered from its customers. Mr. Neeraj Tekchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic vision for the future of Club Apparel, saying, "We are thrilled to celebrate this monumental achievement of 5 million Club Apparel members in the GCC region. This remarkable milestone reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled rewards and benefits to our valued customers. We remain dedicated to continually enhancing the Club Apparel experience, ensuring that it remains the premier loyalty program for our customers in the region."

Club Apparel's success is a testament to its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to its members. By offering up to 5% of their spending back as points, Club Apparel empowers members to earn rewards while indulging in their shopping desires. These earned points can be conveniently redeemed for a wide array of exciting benefits, creating a seamless and gratifying shopping experience.

In addition to its remarkable growth, Club Apparel has recently introduced several new features and benefits, further enhancing the program's value proposition. Members can now explore an expanded range of categories and enjoy access to exclusive brands, providing them with even more choices to express their unique styles and preferences.

Apparel Group extends its deepest gratitude to its loyal members, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout this incredible journey.

Club Apparel invites both existing and new members to anticipate a host of exciting developments in the program as it continues to evolve, introducing new features, categories, and brands. Committed to providing the ultimate shopping experience, Club Apparel is steadfast in its mission to maintain its position as the region's most esteemed loyalty program.

For more information about Club Apparel and to join the program, visit: https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.



