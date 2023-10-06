In a spectacular celebration of branding excellence, – Inglot, a renowned cosmetics and beauty brand under Apparel Group umbrella, is proud to announce winning the prestigious Superbrands status. Along with other 9 brands, Inglot received this recognition at a grand ceremony held on 28th at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Festival City.

The Superbrands organization, renowned globally as an independent authority and arbiter of branding brilliance, is dedicated to honoring exceptional brands and fostering the discipline of branding. The accolade is a testament to the relentless pursuit of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction that each of the winning brands epitomizes.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, shared his strategic perspective on the recognition, stating, “Receiving this prestigious Award is both an honor and a valuable affirmation of our strategic commitment to excellence and innovation. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of delivering unparalleled quality and value, reflecting the strength and resilience of our brand portfolio. I am immensely proud of our dedicated team, whose consistent efforts enhance our brand’ s reputation and strategically position us for continued growth and success in the competitive global market.”

This award bear witness to Inglot’s exceptional ability to grow and exceed in the competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in the global beauty industry. The award demonstrates Inglot’s unique ability to resonate with consumers, offering products and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.

This recognition capitlises Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to nurture and grow brands in the competitive market, further solidifying their position in the global market.

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to Millions of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About INGLOT Cosmetics

INGLOT Company was established over 30 years ago by a young chemist, Wojtek INGLOT. His principal objective was to produce high-quality products at fair and reasonable prices, using only the best possible ingredients and raw materials from the most reputable suppliers. All INGLOT cosmetics are produced within the European Union and 95% of them are manufactured in our own state of art facilities. We work with make-up artists and colour experts to bring the latest trends in colour, texture, and form to the market. We are constantly developing new products and have just launched the world’s first ever Breathable Nail Enamel ensuring better health care for nails whilst enhancing their beauty. Our unique Freedom System allows customers to experiment with countless shades and colour combinations of different makeup products, giving them the opportunity to create their own customized colour palette. We are present in over 700 retail locations worldwide.

For more information, please visit to www.inglotcosmetics.com