Through a simple addition of 1 AED to their purchase, customers can join ALDO and Project Maji in their ongoing mission to provide sustainable access to clean water and promote women's entrepreneurship in rural communities across Sub Saharan villages.

In a continuing effort to strengthen its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Apparel Group's premier global fashion brand, ALDO, has once again partnered with Project Maji. With a shared mission, ALDO and Project Maji, strive to ensure long-term, sustainable access to clean and safe drinking water for rural communities in Ghana. This collaborative effort specifically focuses on empowering women and improving living conditions in these marginalized regions.

ALDO encourages its customers to contribute to this transformative cause by addition a contribution of AED 1 to their bill of purchase. These donations directly fund the establishment of solar-powered water kiosks, offering reliable access to clean water and fostering women's entrepreneurship by transforming these water points into community hubs.

Initiated in 2017, Aldo has funded three solar-powered water kiosks to date, delivering over 7 million liters of clean water daily to more than 4,900 people. The selection for a fourth kiosk is in progress, affirming Aldo's and Project Maji's unwavering resolve to improve the living conditions of underserved communities. The initiative aims to provide clean drinking water to 1 million people by 2025.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, the CEO of Apparel Group, emphasized, "This initiative is a vital part of Apparel Group's strategic vision for sustainability and social responsibility. We view this endeavor as a chance to contribute to the global community while upholding our corporate values. Our efforts extend beyond simply making a difference; we are nurturing progress, empowerment, and the sustainable development of communities.”

As part of the initiative, an engaging discussion has been held at an in-store event in the Mall of the Emirates on June 14, 2023. This provided an opportunity for interested individuals to gain insight into the project, Aldo's support for the initiative, and the proposed solution from Project Maji.

The innovative solar-powered kiosks not only ensure clean water supply but also contribute to the economic empowerment of women in the region, who previously spent long hours collecting water. Furthermore, this initiative has bolstered the reputation of ALDO, a brand under Apparel Group, as a socially responsible entity. It has enhanced customer and employee engagement, leading to ALDO receiving the prestigious Images Retail Middle East Award in 2022 for "The Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year".

Apparel Group, through its brand ALDO and partners like Project Maji, continues to affirm its commitment to sustainable practices that align with its vision for a better, more inclusive future.



About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.apparelgroupglobal.com

About ALDO

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the group’s flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. For more information, please visit www.aldogroup.com and www.aldoshoes.com, and follow

@aldo_shoes and #AldoCrew on social media for updates.



