Apparel Group, the industry-leading fashion conglomerate, is thrilled to unveil a strategic partnership with Forever New, a renowned global womenswear brand founded in Melbourne, Australia. This exciting partnership marks the introduction of Forever New in the Middle East, with the inauguration of three flagship stores in Kuwait and a robust online presence on 6thStreet.com in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Forever New is synonymous with contemporary elegance and style, offering women timeless fashion pieces that blend the perfect mix of seasonal trends, feminine silhouettes, and distinctive detailing. The brand’s commitment to quality and its unique approach to fashion have garnered a loyal following, making it a prominent name in women’s apparel.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented on this momentous partnership, “We are excited to bring Forever New’s unique aesthetic and quality collections to the fashion-savvy consumers of Kuwait and the UAE. This collaboration is a testament to Apparel Group’s ongoing commitment to elevating the fashion landscape in the region and providing unparalleled shopping experiences. Forever New’s timeless elegance and contemporary designs are a perfect fit for our market, and we are confident that the brand will be warmly embraced by our customers.”

This strategic alliance aligns with Apparel Group’s vision to be at the forefront of global fashion in the GCC, continually enhancing the regional retail landscape by introducing diverse and esteemed brands. The introduction of Forever New in Kuwait and its online availability in the UAE through 6thStreet.com will enable fashion enthusiasts in the region to experience and embrace the brand’s distinct and refined style. As a global business operating in both hemispheres, Forever New is uniquely positioned to offer flexibility in product ranges to ensure they fit the needs of each country and demographic.

Dipendra Goenka, CEO of Forever New, said “We’re proud to partner with the Apparel Group to further expand our presence in the Middle East. With extensive omni-channel capabilities and a strong focus on the customer, the Apparel Group will help deliver an exceptional shopping experience for our Forever New customers in Kuwait.”

The launch of Forever New in the region represents a significant step forward in Apparel Group’s expansion strategy, combining the brand’s global appeal with Apparel Group’s regional retail expertise. This partnership aims to foster a globally inspired fashion culture that is locally embraced, setting new benchmarks in the industry and offering consumers an enriched array of choices and styles.

The three flagship stores in Kuwait and the online presence on 6th Street in the UAE are just the beginning of Forever New’s journey in the region, with plans for further expansion and a mission to make every woman feel beautiful in every moment.

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/

ABOUT FOREVER NEW

Forever New is a global womenswear brand founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2006. Known for its effortlessly wearable and timeless collections that celebrate modern femininity, the brand offers a wide range of clothing and accessories for every occasion. Each range is designed with a unique blend of seasonal trends, feminine silhouettes and of the moment detailing. With a focus on quality, sustainability and versatility, the brand is loved around the globe and trades in 26 countries with over 400 retail and concession stores globally. It also has a large online presence with over 2 million social followers worldwide and over 30 million visitors to its websites each year.

With an in-house design team, pattern room and access to a broad range of manufacturers worldwide, Forever New offers high quality fabrics and unique designs at an accessible price. From dresses to workwear, special occasion dressing and every day casual wear, Forever New is a one stop destination for all her wardrobe needs.