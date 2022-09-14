AED 4.4 million worth of oxygen cylinders donated to aid in the COVID-19 treatment in India

AED 2.3 million worth of products given to underprivileged people in the Middle East

3.057 million kWh of solar energy generated

381,940 kgs of waste material recycled

32,099 kgs of unsold merchandise upcycled and repurposed

Apparel Group released its 2021 ESG Report today. In the report, Apparel Group shares its progress in advancing the company’s dedicated sustainability strategy during the year 2021.

The report contains insights into Apparel Group’s sustainability strategy, achievements, and performance. It also highlights their commitment to creating shared value for all stakeholders by operating and growing the business in a sustainable manner. The report provides information regarding their performance on the UN Global Compact principles and Women’s Empowerment Principles, therefore, serves as its annual Communication on Progress (COP).

Apparel Group’s strategy supports local and international sustainability ambitions, including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This reinforces their commitment to upholding the principles of the UN Global Compact initiative and the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles, of which they are an active member.

Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group said “As a leading retailer in the region and signatory of the UN Global Compact, we continually work towards better sustainability standards in our operations.

I believe the changes one organization makes will have a domino effect on the whole industry and ecosystem. It is important for us as an organization to have a shift in our mindset and show that doing good is good for business and that we can retain Apparel Group’s vision without the expense of our environment.”

The report summarizes the main achievements and challenges faced in 2021 while providing insights into how they are adopting more sustainable practices across the business.

Additionally, the report discusses the Company's progress across various categories and includes the highlights below:

95% COVID-19 vaccination rate for all employees

30,953 training hours

Upcycled 32.9 tonnes of unsold merchandise

Recycled 351 tonnes of cardboard, 620 kg of paper and 320 kg of plastic, 30 tonnes of metal

12.7 million liters of wastewater recycled through the on-site sewage treatment plant

528 employees in GCC volunteered for 290 hours to benefit 1,097 people

14 hearing impaired people employed at 3 Tim Hortons cafés across the UAE

27% of women in management positions

71 nationalities employed at Apparel Group

Fundraised AED 137,453 in partnership with Project Maji, Emirates Red Crescent, Pink Caravan, and Dubai Cares

Provided food boxes to 180 blue-collar workers and 118 needy families during Ramadan

Donated AED 26,075 to 100 million meals campaign

Provided work experience training for 12 special needs students

Provided stationery products to 25,600 students to support education

Hosted fitness workshops for 46 employees and 572 community members during Dubai Fitness Challenge in November 2021

Provided cooking kits to 305 mothers, to encourage healthy eating recipes

Provided fitness vouchers to 3,000 children to promote good health

These are all the figures that highlight Diversity, Gender Equality, Renewable Energy, Employee health & safety, employee training, Waste & Water Management, working with Special Needs, and Community Engagement.

Apparel Group was placed among the top 30 Great Places to Work in the UAE for 2021 highlighting its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment where employees feel valued and fulfilled.

With the expansion of their solar power system in 2021, over 60% of the energy consumption at Apparel Group headquarters in Dubai is now supplied with renewable energy.

Apparel Group sustainability report details the next steps towards operational net-zero ambition.

More information on the company’s sustainability progress can be found in the full report: SustainbilityReport_V06_Compressed.pdf

ABOUT APPAREL GROUP

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 17,300 multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and the Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

