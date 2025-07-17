Dubai, UAE :Apparel Group, the region’s leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, proudly announces the successful opening of the GCC’s first-ever Sur La Table store at Dubai Hills Mall, in partnership with global brand accelerator Marquee Brands. This milestone marks the celebrated culinary brand’s debut in the region, underscoring Apparel Group’s continued commitment to introducing premium international concepts that elevate the retail landscape.

Through this strategic collaboration with Marquee Brands, Sur La Table now brings customers a distinctive destination for curated kitchenware, chef-led cooking classes, and immersive experiences designed to inspire culinary enthusiasts of every level.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented: "Launching Sur La Table in Dubai reflects our vision to bring world-class lifestyle brands closer to our customers. As demand grows for unique, experience-led retail, we are proud to shape the future of this sector across the region in partnership with Marquee Brands."

“This marks a major milestone for the Sur La Table brand,” said Heath Golden, CEO of Marquee Brands. “Through this strategic partnership with Apparel Group, we are excited to bring our brands to the Gulf Cooperation Council and India.”

This flagship opening represents the first step in Sur La Table’s broader international expansion and highlights Apparel Group’s leadership in introducing globally renowned brands to the Middle East.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About AppCorp Holding:

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

About Sur La Table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world’s best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. Our resident chefs teach 60,000 cooking classes a year to more than 700,000 people in our kitchens and now online. With stores across the US and many local cooking schools, Sur La Table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Make More Gather Often. That's our invitation to you.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a globally recognized brand owner, marketer and media company. A leading brand accelerator, Marquee Brands strategically manages a portfolio of renowned consumer brands with global recognition. Established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, Marquee Brands harnesses and grows the value of its brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers and distributors across multiple channels, geographies and product sectors. Generating $4.2+billion in annual retail sales, the Marquee Brands portfolio is organized into three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor, and encompasses timeless brands such as Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Sur La Table, Laura Ashley, America's Test Kitchen, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod, Dakine and Body Glove.