Oman : Apparel Group has announced the opening of the first-ever Gulf store for Anne Klein at Avenues Mall in Oman, marking an important milestone in the brand’s regional expansion and further strengthening Apparel Group’s portfolio of leading international fashion brands.

Spread across 1,600 sq. ft., the new store introduces Anne Klein’s timeless aesthetic to customers in Oman, offering a curated selection of handbags, accessories and fashion essentials designed for the modern woman.

Known for its heritage, Anne Klein has long stood as an enduring symbol of style, grace and empowerment. The brand is celebrated for offering fashion that balances elegance with practicality, making it a beloved choice for women seeking sophisticated, versatile pieces that complement every aspect of their lives. From its iconic handbags to its stylish accessories, Anne Klein continues to resonate with women who value timeless design, individuality and confidence.

The new store has been thoughtfully designed to reflect Anne Klein’s signature identity, creating a welcoming and elevated shopping experience. Customers can explore the latest collections in a contemporary environment that brings together classic style and modern sensibility.

“We are delighted to introduce Anne Klein’s first store in the Gulf to our customers in Oman,” said Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “Anne Klein is a brand that perfectly embodies timeless elegance and empowers women through fashion. We are confident that its sophisticated yet accessible offering will resonate strongly with women across the region.”

The opening at Avenues Mall marks the beginning of Anne Klein’s journey in the Gulf and reflects Apparel Group’s continued commitment to bringing globally renowned brands and elevated retail experiences to the region.

About Anne Klein

At Anne Klein, our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic heritage style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Our mission was born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will."

Today, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world with products sold in nearly 100 countries. For more information and to join the Anne Klein Insider's Club, visit www.anneklein.com, and follow @AnneKlein on Facebook, TikTok and @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC- Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

The Anne Klein brand is owned by WHP Global and operated by Apparel Group in the region under a long-term license.