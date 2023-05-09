Apparel Group unveils 25 new stores across various brands, including R&B, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Crocs, Dune London, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Levi’s, Havaianas, Ximi Vogue, The Children’s Place, BBZ, LC Waikiki, and LC Waikiki Kids, as part of its ambitious expansion strategy.

The retail conglomerate solidifies its international presence, strengthening its foothold in KSA, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and India.

Apparel Group, a global leader in fashion and lifestyle retail, is proud to announce the launch of 25 new stores across the Middle East, and India, reinforcing its commitment to providing an unparalleled shopping experience for customers.

In Kuwait, Apparel Group opens 12 new stores in the prestigious Khiran Mall. The brands making their debut include Beverly Hills Polo Club, Dune London, Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Levi’s, Havaianas, Ximi Vogue, The Children’s Place, BBZ, R&B, LC Waikiki, and LC Waikiki Kids, demonstrating the Group's dedication to offering a wide array of shopping choices to consumers in the region.

The Group's homegrown brand, R&B, continues its rapid expansion with the opening of 9 new stores in various locations, such as Hijaz Mall in Makkah, KSA; Salalah Grand Mall in Oman; Tahlia Street in Qunfudha, KSA; Panorama Plaza in Kharj, KSA; Tawar Mall in Qatar; Al Nakheel in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE; The Avenues Mall in Kuwait; Hilite Mall in Calicut, India; and City Centre Mall in Mangalore, India.

In the UAE, Crocs has opened a new store in Deerfields Mall, further expanding its presence in the region. Beverly Hills Polo Club also celebrates store openings in Deerfields Mall, Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as in Al Shatea Mall, Dammam, KSA, and Sharaya Street, Makkah, KSA.

Apparel Group's relentless pursuit of growth and innovation ensures that customers can enjoy a diverse selection of fashion, footwear, and lifestyle products. The expansion strategy underlines the Group's dedication to providing an outstanding shopping experience across the region and beyond.

For more information on the Apparel Group and its brands, visit: https://www.apparelgroupglobal.com/