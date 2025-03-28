Bahrain— Apparel Group, global retail and lifestyle conglomerate, announces the launch of women’s fashion brand BCBG in the GCC and India markets. The region’s first BCBG mono-branded concept store will open at the Avenues Mall in Bahrain on March 28,

BCBG, a distinct brand within Maison BCBG–a global fashion house dedicated to modern elegance with a French design sensibility–offers accessible female fashion collections. Designed for versatile, contemporary dressing, the BCBG brand merges trend-driven designs with functional sophistication, appealing to today’s dynamic, fashion-conscious woman.

The BCBG store at Avenues Mall Bahrain will feature the brand’s comprehensive lifestyle assortment, including women’s apparel, footwear, handbags, eyewear, watches and fragrances. This strategic market entry marks the beginning of the robust regional expansion, with Apparel Group planning to open six additional BCBG locations across the GCC, including the UAE and Qatar, by the end of 2025.

“We are proud to launch BCBG in the region under the Apparel Group umbrella,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “This marks an exciting milestone in our growth strategy as we expand our portfolio with one of the world’s most unique fashion brands. The introduction of BCBG and the opening of its first-ever concept store in Bahrain is a testament to our commitment to offering diverse and elevated fashion experiences to our customers. This launch is not just about bringing back a renowned fashion house name—it’s about creating a new and engaging retail experience that caters to the modern, fashion-conscious consumer.”

BCBG’s arrival in Bahrain marks the first of six stores slated to open across the GCC and India, bringing curated French-inspired collections and immersive retail environments to a key market, signifying the start of a new era of global growth for Marquee Brands.

Apparel Group is a leading fashion and lifestyle conglomerate in the GCC, with a diverse portfolio of over 85 brands, including internationally recognized names in fashion, beauty, and footwear. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to excellence, Apparel Group continues to expand its footprint in the region, offering a variety of high-quality retail experiences.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global retail powerhouse based in Dubai, UAE, strategically positioned at the crossroads of the modern economy. With a network of over 2,300 retail stores and more than 85 brands, the company serves countless shoppers worldwide, supported by a multicultural workforce exceeding 27,000 employees.

The company has established a significant footprint in the GCC, including Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while expanding into markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Apparel Group is also preparing to enter emerging markets like Hungary and the Philippines, reflecting its forward-looking vision.

With a diverse brand portfolio spanning the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Apparel Group offers an omni-channel experience featuring renowned names like Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This versatility underscores the company's adaptability and broad appeal.

Guided by the vision of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, Apparel Group has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades, evolving into a global leader in retail. For more information, visit www.apparelgroup.com.

About AppCorp Holding

AppCorp Holding, led by Founder and Chairman Nilesh Ved, is a multi-billion-dollar transnational holding that, through its flagship company Apparel Group, operates across 14 countries, managing 2,300+ stores and representing 85+ international and homegrown brands with a workforce of 27,000+ employees. The holding has built a diverse portfolio spanning retail, food and beverage, real estate, logistics, healthcare, education, and investment.

About the brand

Founded in 1989, Maison BCBG is named for the popular French expression “BON CHIC, BON GENRE” — the idea that a good attitude is the basis of good style. Today, Maison BCBG consists of four distinct brands: BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG, BCBG GENERATION, and BCBG GIRLS

About the designer

Born in Tunisia and raised in Paris, Max Azria played an instrumental role in developing the contemporary category in fashion. After designing womenswear collections in Paris for over a decade, Max Azria moved to Los Angeles in 1981 where he launched Maison BCBG, merging French sophistication with American spirit.

Over the years, Azria received numerous accolades, including California Designer of the Year in 1995 and induction into the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1998. He was also honored with the 2008 Fashion Excellence Award. His designs gained global acclaim, gracing celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, and shaped a distinct style that resonates with modern women worldwide