The LC WAIKIKI's store at Doha City Center covers an area of 17,000 square feet and aims to provide its customers with a truly enjoyable experience as they shop from the global brand's vast collection. This store is a complete category store, including the Women’s, Men’s, Kids, Baby, LCW Home and LCW Dreams. The brand is known for keeping up with the latest fashion trends in terms of aesthetics, color palettes and premium quality.

Qatar witnessed the opening of two LC Waikiki stores in a week, including the Modest by LCW store opening in Doha Festival City. The expansion of the brand in Qatar comes at an exciting time for the region with the FIFA world cup kicking off soon. LC Waikiki’s growing distribution and market coverage are accompanied by a distinctive strategy – to provide high-quality clothes at a great value. The brand places great emphasis on customer satisfaction and strives to serve each of its customer segments with unparalleled levels of service. As a result of customer insights and extensive market research, LC Waikiki is targeting newer communities and demographics while expanding its retail footprint.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,010 retail stores and 78 brands on all platforms while employing over 18,500+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary, Pakistan, Egypt and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear and lifestyle such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

www.apparelgroupglobal.com

About LC WAIKIKI

Established in 1988 and operating in Turkey under the roof of LC Waikiki Magazacilik since 1997, LC Waikiki dresses the World with its “Everyone deserves to dress well” mission and “accessible fashion” mentality. LC Waikiki maintains its journey of expansion from over 34 years both domestically and internationally. Turkey’s global brand, LC Waikiki continues its operations with over 50,000 employees at more than 1250 stores across 54 countries including 38 plus stores in GCC today.

www.lcwaikiki.com