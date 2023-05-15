Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group’s iconic American lifestyle brand, Beverly Hills Polo Club, marked the grand opening of its 150th store across the region with a spectacular, star-studded event held at the prestigious Dubai Mall on May 12, 2023. The celebration embodied the brand’s continued success and expansion in the region, reaffirming its position as a leading fashion retailer.

The glamorous event was attended by an esteemed lineup of guests, including Nilesh Ved, Founder & Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, and Kamal Kotak, COO of Apparel Group.

Adding glitz to the evening were celebrity guests Dr. Kholoud AlZaher and Ameen Abo Hani, both renowned Kuwaiti influencers, who joined the festivities and praised the brand’s commitment to style and quality.

Guests were treated to an unforgettable experience featuring live mannequins, interactive perfume-making, and virtual reality (VR) activation zone, where the attendees stepped into a hot air balloon basket, immersing themselves in the sensation of floating above the city. The talented Algerian singer and guitarist, Amine, provided a mesmerizing musical performance, adding to the overall ambiance of the evening.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, said, “Opening our 150th Beverly Hills Polo Club store is a testament to our strategic vision and dedication to offering customers premier fashion and lifestyle experiences. This significant milestone showcases our unwavering belief in Beverly Hills Polo Club’s ongoing growth and successful future in the region.”

The grand launch of Beverly Hills Polo Club’s 150th store generated buzz within the fashion world, showcasing the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional retail experiences and unparalleled customer service. With its trendy designs and iconic logo, Beverly Hills Polo Club has solidified its status as a symbol of style and sophistication for shoppers across the region.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Beverly Hills Polo Club

Beverly Hills, California has a reputation for luxury and glamour that is unparalleled worldwide. Home to movie stars and millionaires, and set amidst tropical flora and perfect California weather, the city’s lifestyle represents the pinnacle of aspiration. The Beverly Hills Polo Club brand was established in 1982. Inspired by both the elegance and glamour of Beverly Hills as well as the heritage sport of polo, the Brand captures the excitement of this competitive sport along with membership in an exclusive social club. The Brand promotes the image of a successful person, equally at ease on the polo field or hanging out with friends, he/she exudes confidence in a comfortable way. Our Club members are fashion conscious with an individual sense of style. Today, our Beverly Hills Polo Club brand has globally over 650 exclusive BHPC stores in addition to brand distribution in thousands of stores in over 70 countries. Follow us on @bhpcarabia and shop online www.bhpcglobal.com.