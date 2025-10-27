Dubai, UAE: Apparel Group, a multibillion dollar conglomerate, proudly announces its role as the Premier Partner for the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum, taking place from 27 to 29 October 2025 at Expo City Dubai.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, this global cities summit is one of the world’s largest, most diverse gatherings of mayors and city and business leaders.

The event will bring together mayors, city leaders, policymakers, and business innovators from across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas to explore global opportunities in urban development, digital transformation, and sustainable living.

Apparel Group’s Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, will also take part as a distinguished panelist in the Women’s World Majlis: Women as Citymakers | From Grassroots to Governance session. The discussion, hosted by Expo City Dubai, will spotlight the essential role of women in shaping urban spaces and policy. Mrs. Ved will share insights on how private-sector leadership and cross-sector collaboration can empower women to influence business, city design, and community development. Her participation underscores Apparel Group’s dedication to advancing gender inclusion, leadership, and social impact across every aspect of its operations.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented: “We are honored to participate as the Premier Partner of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum. This partnership embodies our vision of creating a sustainable and connected future where business, government, and communities work together to shape cities that inspire progress and well-being. It is a privilege to collaborate with Expo City Dubai and Brisbane City Council on an event that encourages innovation and global cooperation.”

Through this collaboration, Apparel Group reinforces its leadership as a global retail powerhouse committed to shaping a better tomorrow. The partnership highlights the Group’s dedication to connecting communities through fashion, lifestyle, and sustainability while contributing to Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for dialogue, creativity, and transformation.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.