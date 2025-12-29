The openings reflect continued institutional growth within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre and the increasing concentration of international arbitration institutions and service providers operating from Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, today announced that the Asia Pacific International Arbitration Chamber (APIAC) will establish an affiliated entity in ADGM and open an office within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre (DRHC).

APIAC’s decision to establish in ADGM marks a significant step in the institution’s international expansion and reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for arbitration, mediation, and cross-border dispute resolution. By selecting ADGM as its regional home, APIAC strengthens connectivity between the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, enhancing access to international arbitration services for parties operating across key global trade corridors.

The announcement comes at a time of continued growth within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre. Opus 2, the award-winning legal technology and service provider, which established its presence in ADGM in 2024, will also open an office within the DRHC. These developments reflect the expansion of a growing community of international dispute resolution institutions and service providers operating from the Centre, alongside the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), which first established a representative office in ADGM in 2018 before expanding into a full case management office in 2020, as well as Arbitra International.

Commenting on the announcement, Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, said, “APIAC’s decision to establish its regional presence in ADGM reflects the confidence international arbitration institutions place in Abu Dhabi’s legal infrastructure, neutrality and common law framework. ADGM continues to develop a framework within which global institutions can operate effectively, supported by modern facilities, legislative certainty and a strong commitment to the rule of law.”

Asad Khalil, Vice Chairman of the Asia Pacific International Arbitration Chamber (APIAC), added, “Establishing a presence in ADGM represents a strategic advance in APIAC’s growth across the GCC and the broader Middle East. ADGM’s common law foundation, world-class framework, and forward vision set a benchmark of excellence, while its strategic location enables APIAC+, our extended platform beyond Asia-Pacific connecting arbitration communities, expertise, and resources globally, to expand influence, foster innovation, and shape the future of international arbitration. Together with ADGM, we share a commitment to connectivity, innovation, and standards of excellence. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to cultivate thought leadership, unlock new opportunities, and position the region as a global hub for arbitration.”

Charlie Harrel, Chief Operating Officer of Opus 2, said, “Our presence within the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre reinforces our commitment to supporting the evolving needs of arbitration and litigation in the region. Being embedded within the DRHC allows us to work even more closely with institutions, tribunals, and parties, delivering seamless technology-enabled dispute resolution.”

Together, the establishment of APIAC and the expanded presence of Opus 2 reflect the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s dispute resolution landscape, supported by established institutions, modern infrastructure and a globally recognised legal framework.

