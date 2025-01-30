Abu Dhabi: Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or the “Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces it has launched a new advisory board to transform the financial services sector in the Middle East.

Comprising some of the world’s leaders in financial services – from a range of financial regulators, government services, innovators to family offices, hedge funds and private equity – the advisory board will steer Apex Group’s vision and strategy to drive growth and positive change in one of the world’s fastest growing economies.

Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Chairman of the Board, Apex Group UAE, said:

“I am delighted to reach yet another milestone in Apex Group’s expansion across the Middle East. Advisory boards are usually for start-ups, but for regulated financial institutions, they are rare – so this is no mean feat. We aim to completely transform the financial services sector, tapping into a wealth of knowledge from top financial experts across the Middle East. Diversity of thought and the collective strength of the board will help navigate Apex Group’s next round of growth.”

Apex Group UAE’s board members include:

Ryan Taylor - Senior Managing Director, Group Head of Compliance Brevan Howard and CAO Brevan Howard Digital.

- Senior Managing Director, Group Head of Compliance Brevan Howard and CAO Brevan Howard Digital. Salvatore Lavallo - Managing Director - Middle East and Africa, Apeiron Investment Group.

- Managing Director - Middle East and Africa, Apeiron Investment Group. Huda Al-Lawati - Founder & CEO Aliph Capital

- Founder & CEO Aliph Capital Hisham Farouk, CEO at Grant Thornton UAE

Two more board members are currently being inducted.

Salvatore Lavallo, Managing Director - Middle East and Africa, Apeiron Investment Group, said:

“Apeiron Holdings is a single family office which is substantially building up its UAE footprint and is creating a base here. I am looking forward to being on the Apex UAE Advisory Board and helping develop the strategy for the family office sector and the interesting two way relationships this sector has with asset management.”

The inaugural board meeting took place on 14 January 2025 where Christiane El Habre, Apex Group’s Regional Managing Director, Middle East and the senior management team briefed the Advisory Board on Apex Group's strategy.

