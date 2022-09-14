Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and member of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), welcomed the new cohort of Emirati students and future diplomats, during the Academy’s orientation.

The UAE’s leading diplomatic centre welcomed more than 30 young Emiratis that joined the Academy’s Post-Graduate Diploma programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations for the academic year 2022-2023. The stimulating orientation provided an overview of the Academy, its departments and faculty members, as well as a thorough introduction to 21st century diplomacy and what it takes to become a top-skilled diplomat.

The eager students began their nine-month journey to obtain knowledge and skills to become future diplomats of the UAE, as well as meet and interact with diplomats and influential figures from around the world, who for their part will provide the students with their expertise and unique insight on diplomacy and global affairs.

Addressing the aspiring diplomats, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, said, “The wise leadership of the UAE believes in the importance of investing in the UAE future diplomats, those who will help enrich the nation towards a promising future. Their work will advance the UAE’s ten principles for the next 50 years, and in particular the Tenth Principle, which calls for peace, harmony, negotiations and dialogue to resolve diplomatic disputes.

“Diplomats are among the pillars of a sustainable society, as they play an essential role strengthening the status of their nation to allow it to advance its interests. You will thus be serving your nation by choosing to take on this exciting and rewarding journey – and I believe that you will become deserving diplomats who will proudly represent the UAE at home and abroad, all while striving to establish global peace and stability, which is a fundamental driver of our foreign policy.”

“I wholeheartedly congratulate the members of the Academy on welcoming the latest cohort of aspiring diplomats and successfully continuing the noble mission that has been assigned by the UAE’s leadership – to empower and strengthen the finest future diplomats,” concluded His Excellency Nusseibeh.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of AGDA, told the Academy’s students, “You have embarked on a pivotal and life-altering journey, as future diplomats. The UAE is a nation that plays an instrumental role in advancing regional and global peace and prosperity and is ranked in the top 10 most powerful countries in the world. The UAE thus demands only the best of the best, when it comes to the diplomats that represent it.

“The road ahead may be challenging at times, but it will be certainly worthwhile, as your success will grant you with wide-open doors to join the line-up of elite diplomats who are representing the UAE on the international stage, all while strengthening its bilateral relations and pursuing its foreign policy objectives and national interests.”

“As AGDA is the starting point for UAE’s aspiring envoys, it combines the best of academia, research and practice to enable students with exceptional knowledge and skills, in order to fulfil their roles as diplomats who strive to consolidate the UAE’s global status,” added His Excellency Mladenov.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, said: “We are proud to welcome our latest cohort of students for the academic year 2022/2023. This marks yet another pivotal milestone that is in line with the Academy’s endeavours of providing renowned education and skills to empower the next generation of Emirati diplomats.”

“As an AGDA alumnus myself, it is certainly exciting to see new students who are passionate about pursuing a career that serves their country’s interest,” noted Dr. Al Dhaheri.

During their academic studies, the students will be introduced to various essential topics, including global diplomatic history, theory and practice of international relations, international law, UAE’s foreign policy, history and government, as well as economy. The students will also gain skills in research methods, negotiation, diplomatic communication, protocol, and etiquette, as well as consular diplomacy and crisis management. In addition, the students will complete a mandatory module in a third language of their choice, including Chinese, French, Russian, or Spanish.

AGDA also welcomed more than 35 new students that joined its Master of Arts Programme in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership, which was opened to the Emirati public for the first time. The programme aims to solidify the knowledge of students on global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE, while enhancing their diplomatic leadership skills.

Next week, AGDA will welcome the second cohort of students of the Master of Arts Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development. The programme emphasises the development of practical skills and knowledge of the major theoretical trends that are shaping the delivery of humanitarian aid and development studies.

Since its inception, AGDA has provided the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with more than 200 graduates, who are today serving the UAE on various missions locally, regionally, and across the world.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/