Turkish-Qatari relations have strengthened significantly in recent years, becoming a model for regional and international cooperation, HE Dr Mustafa Goksu, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, has said. He was addressing a gala reception hosted by him at his residence to celebrate the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic, attended by around 1,500 guests.

Present on the occasion were HE Hassan Bin Abdullah Al Ghanem, Speaker of Shura Council; HE Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs; HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry; HE Dr Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Fakhro, Director of Protocol Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; HE Ali Ibrahim, Ambassador of State of Eritrea and Dean of Diplomatic Corps, dignitaries, ambassadors, members of the media, business and senior professionals from the Turkish community, and guests.

Dr Mustafa Goksu affirmed that bilateral relations between Qatar and Turkiye have reached new heights, characterized by strategic and sustainable dimensions, under the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Amir of the State of Qatar HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“The deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and Qatar led to the establishment of the Supreme Strategic Committee (SSC) in 2014, the highest-level bilateral mechanism between the two countries. So far, more than one hundred (108) agreements have been signed between our two countries, covering various political, commercial, economic, military, and other sectors,” the envoy noted.

HE Dr Goksu announced that the 10th meeting of the Supreme Strategic Committee will be held in Ankara, Türkiye, before the end of this year, where more agreements are expected to be signed.

The Turkish envoy further said, “Türkiye and Qatar have been, and will always remain, an exemplary model of solidarity, standing side by side in both hardship and prosperity, for the sake of stability and security in the region and humanity as a whole.”

Earlier, starting his welcome speech, the Turkish envoy wished Almighty God’s mercy upon the martyrs who lost their lives in the dastardly terrorist attack by the PKK terrorist organization on a defence industry facility in Ankara last week, and he prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“Turkiye deeply appreciates the solidarity messages from the international community, including the Qatari brothers. Significantly, the UN Security Council has condemned the attack, urging all States to cooperate actively with the Government of Türkiye,” he said.

“As Türkiye, we will continue our fight against all terrorist elements and the forces that breed them, both inside and outside the country, with determination,” he stressed.

Talking about the significance of the celebrations, Dr Goksu said, “The Republic Day of Türkiye represents not only a historical milestone but a reaffirmation of our dedication to the national principles established by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his comrades during the heroic struggle for independence. This anniversary also reaffirms our commitment to a strong democracy, a prosperous economy, and a cohesive society.”

On the regional situation, the Turkish envoy strongly condemned “the genocide continuing at the hands of the Israeli Occupation forces in Gaza, under the failure of the international community to stop this brutal war, which has violated all values that unite humanity.”

Türkiye’s foreign policy, he noted, is deeply committed to finding a solution to this ongoing conflict, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan continues to communicate with the foreign ministers of the Arab-Islamic Contact Group on Gaza. “In this regard, we maintain constant and complete coordination with our brothers in Qatar,” he pointed out.

Dr Goksu appreciated the significant efforts of the State of Qatar in mediation and humanitarian aid, and to all countries that are contributing to the easing of conflict and mitigating the severity of this major crisis, which threatens to engulf the entire region.

“The only way to heal the wounds of our region, which have bled people for decades, is to establish an independent Palestinian state based on a two-state solution, where Palestinian children can dream freely of their future,” he reiterated.

The envoy thanked the sponsors for their generous support which contributed to the success of the grand celebration and hoped for fruitful cooperation in future also. He thanked Primere Events for organising this event for the second year in a row, as well as QTerminals, the Ministry of Culture of Qatar, Katara, QNB, CBQ and the Turkish companies Tekfenİnşaat-Shipyard, Dogus, Qsur, Vito, Tav, Bahadir, IRIS, Turkish Airlines, Calik Holding, Sazeli, Aselsan, havelsan, Turkish Hospital, MDS, gap Insaat, Mosaic Visa, and Rugzar hrakthcare.

A special video message from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was broadcast to mark the occasion.

A four-member band of Turkish artists entertained the guests with their melodious songs and music on the occasion.

