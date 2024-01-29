Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, and the Central Bank of the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at enhancing collaboration in areas of research, exchange of knowledge and expertise, and cooperation in training programs to build capacity in the field of diplomacy.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, AGDA’s Deputy Director-General, and Ehab Anis Al Ameri, Head of Human Resources Department at the Central Bank of the UAE, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

About the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA):

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) is a globally recognised diplomatic centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications. Learn more at: http://agda.ac.ae/

