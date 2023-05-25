Abu Dhabi, UAE – We are pleased to announce that H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government, released his new publication, “AI and Big Data in the Battle Against Covid-19.” This fascinating book delves into the bold strategies and smart tactics employed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book signing ceremony took place in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), at Booth 10I5, hosted by Trends Research and Advisory.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti stated that “the book ‘AI and Big Data in the Battle Against Covid-19’ explores the crucial role of technology in the UAE’s vaccination campaign to help optimize the distribution of vaccines, guaranteeing timely delivery to its citizens.”

He explained that the book sheds light on the instrumental role played by AI and big data in tracking and predicting the virus’s spread, identifying vulnerable populations, and pinpointing high-risk areas for efficient containment and mitigation measures. By leveraging these new-age technologies, the UAE government demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of its citizens.

Al Kuwaiti added that readers will gain invaluable insights into the transformative impact of big data analytics powered by AI in combatting the pandemic, providing inspiration for future endeavors in public health and crisis management.

He noted that the UAE confronted multiple challenges posed by the virus, emerging as a pioneer in harnessing the power of AI and big data to tackle the outbreak head-on. By deploying cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and real-time big data analytics, provided by Presight, the UAE government embarked on a transformative mission to overcome the pandemic.

Presight, a leading provider of AI and big data analytics solutions, played a pivotal role in enabling the UAE’s dynamic response to the pandemic. Its solutions empowered the government to make rapid, data-driven decisions, ensuring the effective implementation of decisive measures in rapidly evolving circumstances.

We encourage you to secure your copy of “AI and Big Data in the Battle Against Covid-19” on the Trends’ website: https://bit.ly/ai-book-TRENDS

About the Author

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti is the Head of Cybersecurity in the United Arab Emirates Government. He currently holds the position of Managing Director of the National Data Centre under the Supreme Council for National Security. He is also Assistant Professor (Adjunct) of the Homeland Security Program at Rabdan Academy. In his current role, Dr. Al Kuwaiti aims to create a fully governed approach to data privacy, sharing and processing, as well as the unification and connectivity of government systems and digitization towards a smart government.

In 2013, Dr. Al Kuwaiti joined the National Electronic Security Authority, where he held various positions. He served as the Executive Director of Government Operations, managing both national and international government relations. He also served as the Executive Director of Operations Analysis and Cyber Security.

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies.

Find out more: www.presight.ai

About TRENDS Research and Advisory Center

Established in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2014, TRENDS Research and Advisory is a private, independent research institution that explores the future through its various specialized research programs. It has been able to build a network of strong partnerships with global research centers and think tanks as well as with governmental and non-governmental organizations and institutions. The Center aims to benefit from international cooperation and research initiatives to further enhance its reach and impact at both regional and global levels. It regularly organizes lectures, conferences, and symposiums to ensure the exchange of research experiences and expertise. TRENDS’ broad array of publications cover subjects of global interest and consequence, which fall within its area of interest.

