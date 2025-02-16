Eng. Sherif Al-Sharbin, Minister of Housing: The Ministry of Housing is currently working on developing a comprehensive strategy to market Egyptian real estate abroad.

Ahmed Al-Batrawy: The MLS system will enable Egyptian real estate professionals to collaborate, share property listings, and access international markets with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

Under the patronage of Eng. Sherif Al-Sharbin, Minister of Housing and New Urban Communities, and Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communication and Information Technology, the official launch of the Egyptian Government Real Estate Platform, supported by the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) system, was announced in Cairo at the website www.realestate.gov.eg. This historic event represents a turning point in the future of the real estate market in Egypt, aiming to establish a working mechanism for the sector by enhancing transparency, efficiency, and credibility. The MLS system is the first multiple listing system in Egypt, a government initiative providing a unified center for all market players, including real estate agents, developers, financial institutions, and government entities. It is not just a database but a comprehensive system aimed at creating an organized central real estate market.

In his speech, Eng. Sherif Al-Sharbin stated, "The Egyptian state has taken the responsibility of urban and real estate development as one of its national priorities to encourage national and foreign investment, as activities in the real estate sector contribute to the national economy and have been gradually increasing in recent years thanks to national projects implemented by the Egyptian state. The Egyptian property is a store of value for both individuals and companies."

He continued, "Exporting real estate requires a set of executive procedures by providing various facilitations. The Ministry of Housing is currently working on developing a comprehensive strategy to market Egyptian real estate abroad and identify target markets, which requires cataloging available units, classifying them, and placing them on a unified electronic system. The establishment of a unified platform for Egyptian real estate is a strategic goal for the effective management of the real estate system and to enhance Egypt's position on the global map for real estate investment, encouraging foreign investments, and opening new horizons for Egyptians abroad and international investors, thus contributing to a real boom in the Egyptian real estate sector."

Commenting on this unique event, Ahmed Al-Batrawy, Chairman of E-Systematic, expressed his happiness with the official launch of the government real estate platform, pointing out that the new platform ensures that all transactions, property listings, and market movements are verified, monitored, and certified with high credibility. Thanks to the MLS system, which unifies all real estate data, it becomes the only reliable source of real estate information by eliminating duplicate and repeated listings, ensuring that only verified properties are available to buyers and investors, while updating work mechanisms and regulating policies, which enhances trust between professionals and consumers, linking the Egyptian real estate market to the world.

The platform represents a significant step towards digital transformation in the real estate sector, providing an innovative and effective means for local and international real estate developers and investors to connect and learn about the latest real estate projects in Egypt. He added that starting today, Egypt can connect to a global network of more than 2 million real estate professionals in the United States, Canada, Europe, and South America, and through the MLS system, Egyptian real estate professionals will be able to collaborate, share property listings, and access international markets with unprecedented ease and efficiency.

He continued that thanks to this platform, this system will open new horizons for foreign investments and cross-border transactions, making Egypt a key player in the global real estate market. The official Egyptian real estate platform is set to transfer data directly from the MLS system, ensuring that all listed properties are verified, accurate, and continuously updated. This platform also enhances consumer trust by eliminating fraudulent listings and providing a seamless and secure experience for completing real estate transactions.