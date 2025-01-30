Dubai, UAE - ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, has broken ground to commemorate the construction of Evora Residences, within two months of unveiling the residential property. With 80% of the property now sold out within 60 days of its launch, the developer is marking the milestone with a ground breaking ceremony. ANAX Developments has also signed an agreement with Adnann Contracting LLC as the contractor for the project to further ensure timely completion and quality construction of Evora Residences.

The groundbreaking signifies the start of construction for Evora Residences, which is scheduled for completion in Q3 2026. “Breaking ground of the Evora Residences symbolises our commitment to our customers. The journey we have started with ANAX Developments, is progressively reaching milestones and coming to fruition with our second project now underway,” says Mr. Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding.

“This development not only enhances our impressive portfolio of projects, but also reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the real estate market. By collaborating with industry-leading companies like Adnann Contracting, we are confident of quality and timely completion of Evora Residences,” adds Mr Sanpal.

Joining Mr Sanpal and the ANAX Development team for the ground breaking were dignitaries from Adnann Contracting Mr. Ayub Ismail, Chairman; Mr. Ayman Hamdi Kader, CEO and Mr. Mohammed El Najjar, COO.

Mr. Ravi Bhirani, Managing Director of ANAX Developments added: “With this ground breaking event we are marking a pivotal moment in the realization of our vision for Evora Residences. We are not just constructing a building —we are creating a welcoming, inclusive neighborhood that fosters connection, growth, and opportunity for families, businesses, and local enterprises to thrive. Our investment in this vibrant, community-focused development reflects our commitment to driving long-term economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents".

Located within the rapidly growing expanse of Al Furjan, Evora Residences is minutes away from Dubai’s renowned recreational landmarks, including Legoland, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Designed as a tranquil retreat, the 10-story, fully equipped development will feature 77 residential units, offering a range of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments; each one featuring spacious balconies offering a fusion of modern elegance and contemporary design . Evora Residences will offer a flexible 30/70 payment plan with prices starting at AED 1,068,777 for one-bedroom apartments making it accessible to purchase a house in the bustling heart of the city of Dubai.

About ANAX Holding:

ANAX Holding is a leading investment firm that specializes in managing a diverse portfolio of strategic businesses across multiple industries such as real estate, technology and hospitality. With a strong focus on delivering sustainable and long-term value, ANAX Holding aims to create exceptional investment opportunities and drive a positive impact in the markets it operates in.

Through our diversified portfolio of investments, ANAX Holding actively engages in the development and management of companies that align with our core values of innovation, integrity and social responsibility. We believe in making a positive difference in the communities we operate in by supporting initiatives that promote economic growth, philanthropy and social well-being. Born from a desire to drive growth and innovation, ANAX Holding is led by Chairman Mr. Satish Sanpal, and is currently comprised of ANAX Developments, and ANAX Hospitality.

About ANAX Developments:

Anchored in a strategic investment approach, ANAX Developments is a dynamic and highly innovative real estate and development company with a strong commitment to revolutionizing urban living. With a motto to deliver Larger than Life, the company aims to design spaces that

go beyond the conventional with top-notch modern, innovative design; our homes are not just places to live but sanctuaries of comfort and inspiration. With a focus on excellence, community, and sustainability, we aspire to enhance lives, foster deeper connections to places and people, and make a lasting impact on the destinations we call home. With excellence and innovation at the heart of what we do, we strive to redefine the future of real estate, setting unprecedented standards for contemporary living. Our commitment to delivering groundbreaking living solutions, implementing sustainable practices, ensuring highest quality standards, and fostering a strong sense of community are the core values that make us distinct. Expanding into Dubai and beyond, our vision is to craft lasting legacies, embodying the perfect fusion of luxury, convenience, and a strong sense of belonging wherever we operate.