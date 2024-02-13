Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, a luxurious beachfront resort nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, is proud to announce its achievement as one of the first 70 hotels awarded the prestigious Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) Stamp, and 28 achieving Silver Status. This recognition, presented by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), marks a significant milestone in the resort's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

Launched in 2023, the DST Stamp aims to elevate Dubai's position as a global leader in sustainable tourism by recognising hotels that demonstrate exceptional dedication to environmental, social, and economic sustainability. The program encourages responsible tourism practices across the industry, supporting Dubai's broader goals of achieving the UAE's NetZero 2050 initiative.

Earning this award reaffirms our unwavering commitment to a multifaceted sustainability approach. From ongoing investments in energy-efficient technology that minimises our carbon footprint to tackling food waste, we're committed to positive change. Waste diversion rates rose from 62% to 66% in 2023 through dedicated efforts, partnerships with recycling companies and participation in the "Pledge on Food Waste" program. Notably, food waste monitoring software and customer nudges reduced waste by 2,500kgs in just two months at our largest restaurant. Further emphasising our dedication to environmental responsibility, our on-site digester processes waste into irrigation for our gardens, and our water bottling plant has eliminated over 1.1 million plastic bottles with sustainable glass alternatives.

Reflecting on this recognition, James Hewtison, General Manager at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, stated, "We are incredibly proud to receive the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility and commitment to contributing to a more sustainable future for Dubai's tourism industry. We are confident that the DST Stamp will serve as a valuable tool for travellers seeking more responsible accommodations and inspire other hotels to prioritise sustainability practices."

The DST Stamp is a valuable addition to Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort's sustainability accolades, which includes its GreenGrowth 2050 Platinum Certification. The resort remains committed to continuous improvement and innovation in its sustainability efforts, ensuring a positive impact on the environment and the local community for generations to come.

