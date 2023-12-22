Dubai, UAE: Alliance Global FZ LLC (AGBL), the preeminent biomedical gateway serving the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Hatsuno Kiseki, a pioneer in the realm of postbiotic wellness. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, aiming to make Hatsuno Kiseki's cutting-edge postbiotic products more accessible to individuals and healthcare providers across the Gulf region, South Asia, Levant region, North, West, and East Africa.



Hatsuno Kiseki is renowned for its commitment to advancing wellness through postbiotic innovations. Postbiotics, derived from the fermentation of probiotics, offer a myriad of health benefits, supporting gut health, immune modulation, and overall well-being.



The partnership capitalizes on Hatsuno Kiseki's revolutionary postbiotic formulations, celebrated for their quality and effectiveness, coupled with AGBL's extensive distribution network and market expertise. With a common goal of enriching the well-being landscape, the aim is to provide access to state-of-the-art postbiotic solutions that elevate health outcomes.



Key Highlights of the Partnership:



1. Enhanced Accessibility: AGBL will exclusively distribute Hatsuno Kiseki's comprehensive range of postbiotic products, ensuring wider availability and access to innovative wellness solutions.



2. Shared Vision: Hatsuno Kiseki and AGBL align in their commitment to improving health outcomes. This collaboration seeks to empower healthcare providers with advanced postbiotic solutions for the benefit of individuals seeking cutting-edge wellness.



3. Efficient Distribution: Leveraging AGBL's established distribution network, Hatsuno Kiseki's postbiotic formulations will seamlessly reach healthcare institutions. This efficiency promises a more responsive and effective approach to meeting wellness needs.



Mark Soo, CEO of Hatsuno Kiseki, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "

Our partnership with AGBL marks not only a game-changing partnership but also a major stride in the direction of providing people in the designated areas with access to state-of-the-art postbiotic technology. The idea of working with AGBL, whose goals perfectly complement the ground-breaking potential of Hatsuno Kiseki postbiotics, excites us.



The commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia aligns well with Hatsuno's philosophy. In addition to establishing a partnership with AGBL as we embark on this venture, Hatsuno Kiseki and AGBL are also making history as the first to register postbiotic products in these vibrant and diverse regions."



Fady Al Assaly, AGBL Group Vice President of Sales, expressed, "We are thrilled about this partnership as AGBL's mission seamlessly aligns with the transformative potential of Hatsuno Kiseki postbiotics, ensuring a commitment to open up a new chapter in bringing groundbreaking postbiotic technology to uplift well-being of the individuals across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and to contribute to a healthier world."



The Hatsuno Kiseki and AGBL partnership promises a brighter future for postbiotic wellness in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, marking a significant step towards fostering healthier lives and empowering healthcare providers with cutting-edge solutions.



About Hatsuno Kiseki:

Hatsuno Kiseki is a pioneering force in postbiotic wellness, dedicated to formulating innovative products that enhance gut health, immune modulation, and overall well-being. With a commitment to quality and efficacy, Hatsuno Kiseki postbiotics are trusted by individuals and healthcare practitioners globally.



About AGBL:

Alliance Global FZ LLC (AGBL) stands as the largest biomedical gateway to emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Committed to advancing healthcare through innovative technologies, AGBL's mission is to "Improve Lives through Science," making transformative solutions accessible to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic users in the emerging healthcare markets within the region.