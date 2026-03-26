Dubai, UAE: AMWAJ Development, a Dubai-based boutique real estate developer, has officially broken ground on Gate 11 in MBR District 11, Meydan, marking the start of full on‑site construction.

With 85% of the project already sold and only a limited number of units still available, the milestone reinforces the strong market response to one of the developer’s most anticipated residential communities.

Completion is scheduled for Q1 2028, with construction now moving into an accelerated execution phase.

“At Amwaj, progress is never incidental. What appears on site is the result of months of disciplined planning, technical coordination, and execution readiness behind the scenes. We work around clear milestones, measurable accountability, and strong governance to ensure every commitment we make is delivered with integrity, consistency, and long-term value,” said Emad Saleh, Founder & Chairman.

Positioned minutes from Downtown Dubai and surrounded by lagoons and green parklands, Gate 11 is set to become a flagship addition to AMWAJ’s fast‑growing portfolio, which is on track to deliver more than 2.5 million square feet of premium residential space by 2026. The development continues the company’s strategy of design led, community-centric projects across Dubai’s premium segment.

“Breaking ground is not a symbolic act for us; it is a decision backed by readiness. Our teams have planned every milestone ahead, aligned resources, and established execution controls to ensure momentum from day one. This is how we protect timelines and honour our commitments,” said Murad Saleh, CEO.

Gate 11 features a curated selection of one‑ and two‑bedroom residences designed with premium finishes, expansive layouts, and integrated smart‑home technology. The project’s lifestyle offering includes an infinity pool, gym, yoga studio, kids’ facilities, gaming and boxing studios, and a range of retail conveniences, including a café, market, wellness centre, and more.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that the financial structure of the project supports efficient execution from start to finish. Through careful capital planning, contractor cost management, and ongoing financial oversight, we aim to maintain stability while delivering against the milestones we have set," added Hassan Hijazi, CFO.

The groundbreaking of Gate 11 reflects AMWAJ Development’s steady progress as it grows across key Dubai neighbourhoods, supported by a disciplined approach to delivery and a focus on long-term value for residents.

The ceremony was attended by Abdallah Saleh - Accurex Project Management Representative, Abdulrahman Ramzi - Managing Director - Emirates Pearl, Zeina Khoury – President - Zed Capital Real Estate, Hassan Hijazi - CFO - Amwaj Development, Ali Mourad, Emad Saleh - Founder & Chairman - Amwaj Development, Murad Saleh - CEO - Amwaj Development, Aida El Shahabi - COO - Amwaj Development, Sunjay Shanker - GM - Accurex Project Management, Sami Al Farra - GM – Modular, Abdallah Ramzi - MD - Emirates Pearl, and Rony Saadeh - GM - Green Gardenia Landscaping & Pools.

About AMWAJ Development

Amwaj Development is a boutique real estate developer redefining the UAE’s premium residential landscape through a people-first philosophy that blends European design precision with Middle Eastern warmth, delivering thoughtfully crafted, community-centric developments rooted in quality, sustainability, and lasting human connection. Recently named Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year – MENA 2025 and ranked among the Top 100 Real Estate Developers in the GCC, Amwaj continues to set new benchmarks for purpose-driven living.