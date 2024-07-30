Dubai, UAE - Amsaan Accessible Tours (AAT), a leader in inclusive tourism for Deaf and hard-of-hearing travellers, has launched "Travel with Bova," a project dedicated to providing guided tours conducted entirely in sign language. This transformative initiative marks a milestone in inclusive tourism and is launched from the UAE, a key destination for AAT.

Benefiting both the tourism ecosystem and Deaf travellers while syncing with the UAE government, "Travel with Bova" offers unique guided tours around the world, led by Volodymyr Bozhko, also known as Bova, a senior Deaf tour guide with over 15 years of experience. Bova has guided tourists from various countries using International Sign Language, including the USA, China, and former CIS countries among others, and boasts extensive knowledge of European destinations, exotic islands, and Southeast Asian countries. He has organised long combined tours where travellers can visit multiple countries in one trip. Bova will be joined by another expert guide, Dmytro, who has visited over 50 countries and understands the needs of discerning Deaf tourists.

The primary vision behind "Travel with Bova" is to provide accessible travel experiences for the Deaf community, breaking down barriers and allowing travellers to immerse themselves in different cultures through sign language. While the UAE is a favourite destination, the initiative will also introduce tourists to various other destinations. This project meets the rising demand for inclusive tours by leveraging specialists, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to crafting unforgettable experiences for Deaf tourists, addressing the global loss of US$150 billion due to overlooked accessible tourism.

Alex Koltsov, CEO, of Amsaan Accessible Tours, commented: "Catering to over 430 million people who have hearing loss, the launch of 'Travel with Bova' will set new standards in accessible tourism and not only meet but exceed the expectations of Deaf travellers. Last year, over 170 tourists joined our tours in Dubai, and we already have 66 scheduled for upcoming tours in the city, with more coming soon. This project underscores our dedication to inclusivity and cultural exchange, and we believe it will create lasting impacts in the travel industry.”

"Travel with Bova" fosters independence and empowerment among Deaf travellers, and encourages the travel industry to consider the needs of the Deaf community. It also bridges the gap between the Deaf and hearing communities, bringing mutual understanding and respect. AAT plans to expand its tour offerings to include additional sign languages and destinations based on tourist demand. The company is also working to create tours for individuals with other disabilities, ensuring top-quality experiences. AAT also plans to host the Deaf Festival in Dubai in December 2024, further cementing its commitment to inclusive tourism.

"I am incredibly excited to work with Amsaan Accessible Tours and be part of a company that is pioneering Deaf tourism in the UAE and across the globe. The upcoming destinations are chosen for their rich cultural significance and the unique attractions they offer, making them ideal for immersive and accessible travel journeys for Deaf individuals. I’m honoured to lead the tours for this rare opportunity entirely through sign language, to connect with Deaf travellers from around the world, create a community, and provide them with unforgettable memories," added Volodymyr Bozhko, Senior Deaf Tour Guide at Amsaan Accessible Tours.

The initial tour destinations for "Travel with Bova" include European countries and Japan. Upcoming tours with active group bookings include the Canary Islands in August, Madeira and the Azores in September, a combined tour of Portugal and Spain in September, and a combined tour of Egypt and Jordan in October and November by popular demand. A tour to Bali is scheduled for March 2025 as well. Additional destinations, such as Finland, Thailand, Germany, and Japan, will soon be added.

Interested travellers can check tour dates and book their spots on the dedicated Travel with Bova page. Information is also available on AAT's social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit https://amsaantours.com/.

About Amsaan Accessible Tours

Amsaan Accessible Tours is the first destination management company based in Dubai and London, whose primary mission is to foster an inclusive tourism ecosystem tailored to Deaf individuals and people with hearing loss. With a strong reputation in the industry, they are recognised for their expertise in accessible travel for the Deaf community and their profound knowledge of the region. Through strategic partnerships with B2B segments, the company offers a comprehensive range of services, including visa support, transportation assistance, an extensive selection of accessible hotels, and an enticing array of unique tours and excursions. Moreover, Amsaan Accessible Tours takes pride in curating captivating and personalised tour packages, providing travellers with unforgettable experiences.