Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, has signed a master development agreement with Amsa Hospitality, the Saudi startup company redefining Arabian hospitality in both local and international markets, to develop and franchise 18 hotels across second-tier cities within Saudi Arabia over the next ten years.

The agreement will see Amsa Hospitality, the Hallmark of Arabian Hospitality, develop a range of Accor’s economy and midscale brands, including ibis Styles, Mercure, Mercure Living, Novotel, Novotel Living, and the recently launched Handwritten Collection, while also acting as the third-party operator by leasing and franchising the assets.

Speaking at a press conference today (Tuesday, 2nd May) at Arabian Travel Market, Mohammad Alathel, Amsa Hospitality's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Amsa Hospitality is committed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 success, a vision that set the path for our development locally, regionally and globally.

“As such, we are attached to the Kingdom's ambitious plan for the development of the country's second-tier cities. Such an enterprising strategy must be accompanied by quality hospitality, offering the best international standards.

“Committed as we are, we believe that Accor is the finest hospitality company to deliver the high level of guaranteed quality we are looking for, together with their wide choice of brands, giving us the ability to propose the optimum hospitality regarding each city environment.

“This long-term partnership between Amsa Hospitality and Accor will bring first-rate modern hospitality - a know-how Accor is renowned for - together with Amsa Hospitality's commitment to bringing centuries-old Arabian traditions of welcoming and generosity to today's world, true to our 'Hallmark of Arabian Hospitality' motto."

As part of the agreement, Amsa Hospitality will be responsible for hotels in several cities in Saudi Arabia, including Ha’il, Jubail, Taif, Al-Ula, Tabuk and Jazan, amongst others. Each hotel brand will cater to a different target audience. These include the ibis Styles brand, which focuses on value-conscious business and leisure travellers, with each hotel having a unique and inspired design theme.

The mid-range Mercure is inspired by the local surroundings, celebrating local people and authentic local cuisine, while the Novotel brand has been designed to offer all travellers the opportunity to relax and unwind. Handwritten Collection will provide intimate and stylish hotels with individual personalities.

Duncan O’Rourke, CEO, MEA & Asia Pacific – Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Accor, said: “Our strategic partnership with Amsa Hospitality marks a significant milestone in our development strategy for Saudi Arabia, a burgeoning hospitality sector which offers a host of opportunities to leverage our portfolio of hospitality brands.

“Securing a long-term relationship with Amsa Hospitality underscores our commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism goals while maintaining the focus on the Arabian traditions and Arab culture that Amsa Hospitality is focused on delivering.”

Amsa Hospitality is participating at Arabian Travel Market from 1 – 4 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre and can be found at stand HC0160.

-Ends-

ABOUT ACCOR

Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT AMSA HOSPITALITY

Amsa Hospitality is the first Saudi-born startup to redefine the hospitality industry, particularly Arabian Hospitality. The group’s focus is to bring the celebrated ancestral Arabian traditions of generosity and a warm welcome to today’s world. Together with its partners, the company seeks solutions to the countless challenges and opportunities within the hotel industry today.

Contacts media relations

Sarah Fernandez

Vice President PR & Communications

Sarah.fernandez@accor.com

Bandar Adnan Abdulmajeed

Bandar.abdulmajeed@amsahospitality.com