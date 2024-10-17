Ampersand reaches 1150 bikes on the roads of Nairobi

Expansion underscores company's commitment to cutting carbon emissions and driving clean economic prosperity across Africa

Nairobi – Ampersand, Africa's leading electric vehicle (EV) energy tech company, has announced the opening of a new, larger manufacturing facility in Nairobi, tripling the company’s production capacity in Kenya. This strategic expansion enables it to meet the rapidly increasing demand for electric motorcycles in the country, where over 1,100 Ampersand e-motos are already in operation.

The new factory spans 21,000 square metres, making it over three times larger than the previous 6,500 square metre site. This significant upgrade, coupled with the deployment of over 100 staff, will allow Ampersand to assemble up to 60 electric motorcycles per day, or 1,440 per month, as well as to continue delivering the most trusted battery swap network for Kenya's millions of commercial motorcycle riders.

Ampersand’s sustainable EV solutions cut carbon emissions and offer significant savings to riders. Every Ampersand e-moto avoids at least 2 mt CO2e per bike per year and, on average, increases customer income by 45% annually, a vital benefit for Kenyan riders, who each support an average of 3.8 people at home.

The enhanced Kenyan operation, combined with Ampersand’s successful model in Rwanda where it has spearheaded the adoption of electric motorcycles, lays a strong foundation for its continued expansion across East Africa. Currently, Ampersand’s fleet of heavy-duty commercial e-motos and smart, AI-optimised battery fleet covers over 4.5 million kilometres per week in Kigali and Nairobi combined. This latest scaling positions the company to meet the growing demand for electric motorcycles, not just in Kenya but across East Africa, where 100 million people depend on largely petrol motorcycles for taxi or delivery services. Ampersand aims to deploy 5 million electric motorcycles by 2033.

Josh Whale, CEO, Ampersand, said:

“Our new Nairobi factory is a major step forward in both scale and impact. It reflects our dedication to providing sustainable, affordable EV solutions that directly benefit riders and the environment. With this expanded capacity, we’re in a stronger position to support the electrification of Africa’s commercial motorcycle transport and to scale Ampersand’s proven business model.”

Media contacts:

Mark Hadley

mark@impactandinfluence.global

Nicholas Moore

nicholas@impactandinfluence.global

About Ampersand:

Ampersand is Africa's leading EV energy tech company; cutting carbon emissions & driving clean economic prosperity, by making our EV energy technology and infrastructure accessible to the mass market.

Ampersand’s more than 4,000 zero emission e-motos cost less to run, delivering life-changing savings for its customers, cleaning up air quality and improving people's health. The company is further scaling its climate-led innovation and customer-centric services to more businesses and markets.

Ampersand is reshaping how Africa moves.

https://www.ampersand.solar