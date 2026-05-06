DUBAI: SheKnows, a global digital platform, made in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has officially launched with a focus on supporting senior women leaders globally to bring gender equity and drive influence at the highest levels of business and decision-making.

The launch comes as organizations across the world, especially in the Middle East & Africa region (MEA), face increasing pressure to strengthen governance, accelerate transformation, and navigate economic uncertainty, while the need for more diverse and representative leadership has never been greater.

SheKnows positions itself beyond traditional “women empowerment” or “mentorship” initiatives in line with its mission to create real opportunities for women to move confidently through pivotal moments in their careers. Anchored on offering real-world experience from global leaders who’ve walked the path, the initiative is designed as a digital platform for intelligence, influence, and decision-making, tailored for senior leaders operating in complex, high-growth environments.

“Leadership today is not just about having a seat at the table; it is about shaping the decisions that define industries and economies,” said Amnah Ajmal, founder and CEO, SheKnows. “SheKnows is built for women already in senior leadership roles but are at a career defining moment like returning from maternity leave or too many years in the same role. By connecting them with global leaders through private 1-1 sessions we enable them to move more confidently through life’s most defining career transitions.”

The platform provides guided growth pathways, supported by curated Growth Navigators and enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI), enabling women to turn uncertainty into clarity, hesitation into action, and potential into progress.

Who are the Growth Navigators

They are global leaders in the highest circles of influence who have walked the path, both women and men, who can share real-life experiences. This is SheKnows’ differentiator and what makes it such a unique platform. Women who join the program get access to leaders they might not have a chance to speak with through networking.

They get their full attention and hands-on problem-solving recommendations for situations they truly understand. Another key factor to highlight is how the platform helps removing geographical barriers as any woman can join the program from any corner of the world connecting to growth navigators who can also sit in any location. Besides the functionality, it also gives access to regions and markets that are maybe less familiar which can open new doors for the participant. Growth navigators are joining from the UAE, Qatar, South Africa, the U.S., the UK, Poland, Hongkong, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, and more.

“Empowering women is the catalyst for global change. Each empowered sister sends ripples that transform communities and illuminate our future. With the launch of SheKnows, we celebrate the strength of women everywhere. Remember, injustice against women is a threat to justice for all. Together, we rise!” said Amadou Diallo, CEO of Aramex Group, who is a Growth Navigator at SheKnows.

“Empowering women to lead, innovate and shape the future has long been something I am deeply passionate about. SheKnows is an inspiring initiative that supports women in building the skills and confidence needed to thrive and succeed. I am excited and humbled to be a part of it” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Africa, Luxury, Europe Middle East & Africa and Global Leader, Design Hotels Marriott International, who is a Growth Navigator at SheKnows.

From representation to influence

While female participation in the workforce continues to grow across MEA and the world, progression into executive and board-level roles remains uneven. This gap is increasingly critical as businesses face rising expectations around transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation. SheKnows aims to address this through its curated network of C suite leaders who will support women to work on actionable outcomes.

Built for MEA’s evolving business landscape

Developed with a strong regional lens, SheKnows reflects the realities of operating in markets where opportunity is high, but volatility, regulatory shifts, and market complexity demand resilient leadership.

SheKnows is designed to enable women to move ahead by learning from leaders who have been in similar situations and successfully navigated the path.

Multiple Industries

The platform integrates perspectives across multiple industries like hospitality, logistics, financial services, technology and more, aligning with the rapid technological changes happening in every industry due to accelerated adoption of AI. Once again the UAE remains at the forefront of innovation.

Rollout and next steps

SheKnows will open its platform for women across the world in 2026, with plans to continuously expand its list of Growth Navigators.

SheKnows reflects a broader shift in leadership: from access to influence, from presence to impact, redefining what leadership looks like at the top.

Main contact: contact@sheknows.ai

PR UAE & GCC: Virginia.arivu@marevak-consulting.com

PR other regions: Bianca.ndou@marevak-consulting.com and Patrick.karanjah@marevak-consulting.com

Media requests in Arabic: Razan.jabour@marevak-consulting.com