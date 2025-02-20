Abu Dhabi, UAE – AMMROC, the region’s leading provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions, signed a strategic service agreement with Marshall, the British aerospace engineering services and solutions provider.

The announcement of this initial work package represents a major milestone for the partnership, which aims to advance C-130 fleet maintenance and operational readiness by upgrading and modernizing aircraft, enhancing their operational capabilities and extending their service life.

The signing ceremony, held on the opening day of IDEX 2025, was attended by Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, and John Davis, Head of Service Development for Marshall’s Aero Engineering Services business, along with other senior representatives from both parties.

The new strategic service agreement outlines an 18 month joint project under which Marshall will deploy engineering expertise to support AMMROC in attaining UAE Military Design Organisation Approval (MDOA). Marshall is now making preparations to dispatch an initial cadre of engineers to AMMROC’s state-of-the-art MRO facilities in Al Ain.

AMMROC and Marshall will jointly provide engineering, technical support and fleet readiness solutions for C-130 aircraft, strengthening operational efficiency and long-term performance. By delivering comprehensive MRO solutions aligned with global military standards and best practices, both companies aim to optimize fleet performance and ensure mission readiness for defense customers in the UAE and beyond.

Additionally, the collaboration will play a key role in enhancing local capability development by facilitating structured knowledge transfer and specialized training programs, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for defense aviation excellence. By leveraging Marshall’s deep expertise in aircraft sustainment and modifications and AMMROC’s facilities and unmatched regional presence, the partnership will reinforce the region’s aerospace capabilities, supporting long-term growth and self-sufficiency in defence aviation maintenance and support.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, commented: "Signing this agreement reflects the strategic nature of our collaboration with Marshall and reaffirms AMMROC’s commitment to driving excellence in defense sector and defence aviation maintenance. By strengthening this partnership, we are reinforcing our position as a trusted service provider for defense forces while expanding the UAE’s leadership in advanced MRO solutions. Together, we will introduce new sustainment capabilities, optimize fleet readiness, and enhance operational efficiency for our customers."

Bob Baxter, Chief Growth Officer at Marshall, said: "We are proud to formalize our partnership with AMMROC through this first joint project. This agreement brings together Marshall’s extensive expertise in C-130 engineering and sustainment solutions with AMMROC’s world-class MRO capabilities, ensuring we deliver highly effective, tailored solutions that enhance fleet performance and mission readiness for military operators worldwide."

The signing of this agreement demonstrates the strategic importance of supporting regional and international defense aviation. This partnership follows the MoU announced earlier in 2025, deepening the relationship between the two companies and paving the way for new advancements in MRO capabilities.

About AMMROC

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Al Ain at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC is a premier provider of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for military and commercial aviation. As the region’s only authorized Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center and a Sikorsky-authorized UH-60 Black Hawk Blades MRO, AMMROC delivers unmatched capabilities, including comprehensive Black Hawk airframe and component services.

With one of the largest MRO hangar capacities in the region, including a state-of-the-art widebody paint hangar, AMMROC sets the standard for innovative, world-class aviation maintenance solutions.

About Marshall

Marshall has a diverse portfolio of businesses across a range of sectors including aerospace and defence, temperature-controlled distribution, and property.

Since 1909, our technology and engineering expertise has enabled us to provide mission-critical support for customers ranging from global armed forces and aircraft manufacturers to supermarket chains.

We made our name by predicting the rise of motorisation and aviation and have kept the same forward-thinking spirit alive today through ambitious new ventures in next-generation flight and connected infrastructure.

Our operations across the UK, Europe, North America, and the Middle East are all united behind a shared purpose of successfully solving problems that others walk away from, coupled with an inherent instinct to do the right thing.

