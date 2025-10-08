Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, has announced a strategic partnership with Corgea, a cutting-edge provider of secure code analysis and remediation tools. This collaboration aims to empower regional enterprises and developers with advanced solutions to identify, triage, and fix insecure code driving a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem across the Middle East.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, insecure code remains one of the most exploited vulnerabilities in modern applications. Through this partnership, AmiViz will bring Corgea’s developer-first security tools to its expansive regional network, enabling organizations to proactively address code-level risks before they escalate into breaches.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing secure development practices in the region,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of AmiViz. “Corgea’s innovative approach to code security complements our mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions that are both scalable and developer-friendly.”

Corgea’s platform integrates seamlessly into existing development workflows, offering real-time visibility into code vulnerabilities and actionable insights for remediation. Unlike legacy SAST tools, Corgea uses large language models to automatically triage false positives and generate secure code fixes—reducing remediation time from weeks to hours and accelerating software delivery.

“The Middle East is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and secure code is its foundation. Partnering with AmiViz allows us to bring Corgea’s AI-native approach to code security to thousands of developers across the region—helping enterprises not only find vulnerabilities, but fix them automatically before they become breaches.” – Ahmad Sadeddin, Founder & CEO, Corgea

Together, AmiViz and Corgea aim to support digital transformation initiatives across sectors, where secure code is critical to operational integrity. The partnership will also include joint training programs, workshops, and technical enablement sessions to help developers and security teams stay ahead of emerging threats.

By bridging the gap between development and security, AmiViz and Corgea are setting a new standard for proactive, code-level defense in the Middle East.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

