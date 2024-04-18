Dubai, UAE - AmiViz, the first B2B enterprise marketplace for the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, has forged a partnership with Abstract Security, a cyber threat operations platform offering a revolutionary approach to security analytics that allows organisations to improve efficiency, reduce SIEM related storage costs, and enhance detection and response capabilities across multi-cloud and on-premise environments.



The Abstract platform disrupts traditional cybersecurity analytics with its innovative approach, challenging the limitations of conventional Security Analytics systems. Abstract Security offers a transformative cyber threat operations platform in an era marked by compliance-induced data swamps and redundant data storage.



Engineered to streamline security analytics, it enhances detection and response capabilities across diverse IT environments, including multi-cloud and on-premise setups. By integrating tactical artificial intelligence (AI), Abstract empowers security analysts to decode complex cloud security data, improving detection strategies and filling visibility gaps. Pioneering initiatives like the decentralized edge computing platform and a one-click data lake further solidify Abstract Security's position as a visionary player in cybersecurity.



The strategic expansion into Middle Eastern markets aligns with the region's growing demand for advanced cybersecurity measures. With rapid digital transformation and increased cyber threats, the Middle East presents a significant opportunity for Abstract Security. Government investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and the adoption of IoT technologies amplify the demand for efficient, AI-driven security solutions.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz, said, “Our partnership with Abstract Security heralds a new era in cybersecurity analytics. By leveraging their innovative solutions, we empower our clients with proactive threat management capabilities that surpass traditional systems. Together, we redefine industry standards, ensuring robust protection against evolving cyber threats and bolstering our position as leaders in the cybersecurity landscape.”



Richard Betts, Vice President of International Business at Abstract Security, commented on the strategic alliance, stating, 'Our collaboration with AmiViz in the Middle East is more than a partnership; it's a synergy of strengths. This venture not only amplifies our presence in a region but also marks a significant step in our journey to broaden Abstract Security's international reach.



Tailored for large enterprises in critical sectors like finance, oil and gas, telecommunications, MSSP and government, Abstract Security's solutions effectively address unique cyber threats. Abstract Security aims to integrate its solutions in local markets deeply through a channel-focused distribution strategy, empowering channel partners and addressing evolving security needs. The partnership with AmiViz provides comprehensive support, including technical training, marketing assistance, and dedicated account management, further strengthening Abstract Security's position in the GCC markets.



Abstract Security's partnership with AmiViz allows Middle Eastern channel partners to revolutionize security analytics, transcending traditional SIEM systems and compliance burdens. Together, they set a new standard for cybersecurity analytics, paving the way for proactive and predictive security measures. This partnership aims to position the Middle East as a cybersecurity stronghold, contributing to its global leadership in cybersecurity.



About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.



AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.



About Abstract Security

Compliance requirements has transformed the data ecosystem into a data swamp, and analytics are nonexistent. Companies are storing (spending) in triplicate while Abstract Security offers a revolutionary approach to security analytics with their cyber threat operations platform.

The Abstract platform allows organizations to improve efficiency, reduce SIEM storage costs, and enhance detection and response capabilities across multi-cloud and on-premise environments. Abstract utilizes tactical AI to assist security analysts in understanding the complexities of security telemetry for both on-premise systems and cloud environments, and in addressing visibility gaps in cloud security. It also helps formulate and execute an effective detection strategy across numerous data sources. Abstract is a decentralized edge computing platform that focuses on streaming cyber security data, as well as a one-click data lake for long-term detection and forensics. Visit www.abstract.security



Media Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

PO Box 127631

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com