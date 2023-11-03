Dubai, UAE: - AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace has today announced a partnership with Cequence Security, the leading provider of Unified API Protection (UAP) for the GCC. Cequence has been onboarded to the AmiViz B2B Platform and now its Unified API Protection platform can be accessed by resellers through the AmiViz mobile app.

This new partnership will introduce the power of Cequence's Unified API Protection to enterprises in the GCC region. The UAP platform is the only offering that addresses all phases of the API protection lifecycle to defend an enterprise’s APIs from attackers and eliminate unknown and unmitigated API security risks that can lead to API breaches, data loss, fraud, and business disruption. Security teams deploying the UAP solution achieve continuous protection of their complete API risk surface, enabling their organizations to reap the competitive and business advantages of ubiquitous API connectivity securely while meeting regulatory compliance.

Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz said “Over the past few years, the increase in use of APIs have resulted a surge in the demand for Unified API Protection solutions in the region. Today we are excited to partner with Cequence Security, the largest API Security vendor, to provide the best-in-class UAP platform to our channel partners across GCC.”

He added, “This partnership enables us to provide our partners with a world-class API Protection solution that will help them demonstrate to their customers how API security risks can be mitigated with ease.”

Cequence Security’s unique approach to uncovering and preventing API threats that can lead to fraud and data loss has resulted in the company protecting $9 trillion in assets and more than two billion user accounts worldwide in Fortune / Global 500 companies and other large organizations.

“APIs are a growing attack surface that unfortunately are being more frequently exploited by attackers. Cequence is uniquely addressing this API security problem that many organizations continue to grapple with, through the only solution on the market that covers the full API security lifecycle,” said Andy Mills, VP of EMEA for Cequence. “Cequence is excited to expand our presence in the GCC region through our partnership with AmiViz to help enterprises stay ahead of emerging and evolving API threats."

AmiViz and Cequence Security will work closely to roll out several new channel initiatives to enhance collaboration and drive greater customer value. Both companies will conduct technical and sales workshops, support proof of concept, and extend pre-sales, implementation, and first-line support to their partners across the region.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About Cequence Security

Cequence, a pioneer in Unified API Protection, is the only solution that unifies discovery, compliance, and protection across all internal and external APIs to defend against fraud, business logic attacks, exploits, and unintended data leakage. It takes less than 15 minutes to onboard an API and requires no instrumentation, SDK, or JavaScript deployment. 24% of Cequence customers are large Fortune 500 organizations. Cequence secures more than 6 billion daily API calls and protects more than 2 billion user accounts across these customers. Its flexible deployment model supports passive/inline, 100% on-prem, SaaS, and hybrid deployments. Learn more at www.cequence.ai.

