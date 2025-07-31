Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor, and global cybersecurity leader Kaspersky have announced the expansion of their successful partnership from Egypt into the wider GCC region. This development builds on years of strong collaboration in Egypt, where both companies have empowered partners with robust cybersecurity solutions while addressing a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

The partnership in Egypt has proven to be a powerful model of synergy, combining Kaspersky’s globally recognized security technologies with AmiViz’s partner enablement capabilities and strong distribution network. With a solid foundation of trust, performance, and shared vision, the two companies are now extending their alliance across key GCC markets.

“Our collaboration with Kaspersky in Egypt has demonstrated the true power of partnership, driving growth, innovation, and trust in the cybersecurity space,” said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. “With our strong partner ecosystem and digital-first approach, we’re excited to scale this success across the GCC and deliver even greater value and protection to our customers.”

This regional expansion reflects a mutual commitment to strengthening cybersecurity resilience through smarter partner engagement and broader access to cutting-edge solutions. AmiViz will accelerate Kaspersky’s reach through its highly evolved distribution model and local expertise, while Kaspersky brings its extensive portfolio of threat intelligence and endpoint security to more organizations.

“As cybersecurity demand continues to grow across the Middle East, we’re excited to expand our collaboration with AmiViz into the Gulf region, building on the success of our partnership in Egypt,” said Samer Malak, Head of Channel for Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky. “Together, we aim to equip our partners with Kaspersky’s award-winning portfolio, enabling them to better protect their customers and address evolving cybersecurity needs.”

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.