Dubai, UAE: Luxury real estate builder AMIS Development has recently celebrated the opening of its new sales centre and gallery at The Sunrise Building, Al Safa, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The inauguration event, attended by investors, VIPs and brokers, marks a milestone for AMIS as it continues to expand its presence in the Dubai real estate market.

The centre will bring a comprehensive showcase of AMIS’s portfolio, offering a glimpse into its past and future projects. Open from 9 AM to 6 PM, Monday through Friday, the centre will serve as a hub for prospective investors, customers and partners to explore the company’s luxury projects and investment opportunities.

Neeraj Mishra, Founder & CEO of AMIS Development stated: “We are excited to provide our stakeholders with an immersive experience of the sophistication that defines AMIS projects. As we prepare to launch a new project in Q1 2025, our new sales centre will play a pivotal role in building connections and fostering trust with our clients and partners.”

AMIS Development is kicking off 2025 with an exciting lineup of project launches that redefine luxury living, showcasing exceptional interiors, exclusive designs, and world-class amenities.

In 2024, AMIS Development launched The Woodland Residences, a AED 425 million project located in the vibrant District 11 of Meydan. The project was completely sold out within a week of its launch. Spanning a sellable area of 220,000 square feet, The Woodland Residences has set a new benchmark in branded living by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge design with functionality. In collaboration with Laminam, AMIS has incorporated Automobili Lamborghini-branded surfaces into every villa within the project.

Building on its momentum, AMIS has recently garnered significant investment from First APAC Fund VCC, a leading Singaporean investment fund. In November 2024, the fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to invest up to AED 5 billion in AMIS Development.

About AMIS

AMIS is a luxury real estate developer based in Dubai, UAE. The company’s portfolio represents a convergence of innovative design, superior amenities, and prime locations, promising an elevated living experience that exceeds expectations.