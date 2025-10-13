Dubai, UAE: Amirah Developments, a premium Dubai-based real estate developer, has announced the commencement of piling and shoring works for its flagship project Bonds Avenue Residences located in the heart of Dubai Islands, one of the emirate’s most visionary coastal destinations.

Following its official ground-breaking ceremony in June 2025, the project has rapidly transitioned into the active construction phase, reflecting Amirah Developments’ steadfast commitment to timely delivery, superior quality, and sustainable urban development. The smooth handover from the design to construction teams has ensured an accelerated site mobilisation, with piling rigs and shoring machinery already operating on schedule. The development remains on track for completion and handover in Q1 2027.

The ongoing piling and shoring activities mark a critical milestone in the structural foundation of the development, ensuring long-term stability and durability for the residential complex. The works are being executed under strict supervision of the appointed main contractor and project consultants, adhering to Dubai Municipality standards and international best practices.

“The commencement of piling and shoring at Bonds Avenue is an important chapter in Amirah’s journey. It demonstrates our determination to deliver what we promise and to do so with precision, transparency, and excellence,” said Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments. “We are building not just a project, but also a legacy that embodies the spirit of Dubai - forward-looking, ambitious, and timeless.”

Nestled along the pristine coastline of Dubai Islands, Bonds Avenue Residences has already garnered strong investor response since its launch earlier this year. Designed as a contemporary expression of coastal luxury, the development will feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses, and four-bedroom penthouses, each thoughtfully crafted to blend elegance, comfort, and connectivity.

Every residence is distinguished by spacious interiors, panoramic sea views, and corner-less architectural layouts that invite natural light and fluidity into the living space. The project’s amenities include infinity pools, wellness zones, landscaped gardens, yoga decks, children’s play areas, and padel courts, all curated to promote community living and holistic well-being.

Located just minutes from Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, and the Gold Souq Metro Station, Bonds Avenue Residences offers residents seamless access to both the old and new heart of the city. Its strategic positioning within the Dubai Islands master plan ensures proximity to 21 kilometres of beaches, the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall, Marina, Night Souq, and a vibrant network of retail, leisure, and cultural attractions.

Amirah Developments’ proactive approach to project execution underscores its growing reputation as one of Dubai’s emerging real estate names. With piling and shoring now in motion, the company continues to coordinate closely with design, engineering, and sustainability experts to ensure that every element of Bonds Avenue meets world-class standards while reflecting the emirate’s coastal heritage.

“Our construction journey is progressing exactly as envisioned. We are grateful to our partners, consultants, and the broader Dubai Islands community for their continuous support. Bonds Avenue is designed to set new benchmarks in craftsmanship and contemporary waterfront living and today, we are proud to see it taking shape,” added Mr. Jafrani.

With its debut project now under active construction, Amirah Developments reinforces its vision of redefining urban living through design innovation and integrity. The company’s ongoing mission is to deliver homes that combine architectural excellence with a deep respect for community and the environment.

About Amirah Developments

Amirah Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company committed to redefining urban living through architectural sophistication, sustainability, and thoughtful design. Founded by Mr. Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, a seasoned real estate entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience in the UAE, the company is anchored in a vision of creating communities that inspire and endure.

Driven by innovation and design excellence, Amirah Developments builds more than residences it crafts livable works of art. Each project is a reflection of refined luxury, environmental responsibility, and long-term value. With a team comprising top architects, designers, and planners, the company ensures global best practices are adapted for the local landscape.

Sustainability is central to Amirah’s ethos, with developments emphasizing energy efficiency, walkability, and well-being. By focusing on elegance, functionality, and community integration, the company is shaping the next chapter of Dubai’s real estate evolution.

With the launch of its debut project, Bonds Avenue on Dubai Islands, Amirah introduces a new benchmark in waterfront living blending lifestyle innovation with a striking architectural vision. This marks the beginning of Amirah Development’s journey to become a lasting force in the UAE’s premium property sector.

About Bonds Avenue Residences

Bonds Avenue Residences is the inaugural development by Amirah Developments, setting a bold standard for upscale living on the iconic Dubai Islands. Designed as a sculptural expression of form and function, Bonds Avenue Residences offers a selection of one- to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes, and exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The architecture reflects a corner less, flowing design philosophy- maximizing space, natural light, and unobstructed sea views. Each residence is thoughtfully planned to deliver both aesthetic appeal and modern comfort, enhanced by smart layouts and premium finishes.

Amenities at Bonds Avenue Residences include infinity pools, wellness zones, yoga decks, landscaped gardens, padel courts, and dedicated children’s areas, all curated to foster holistic, family-oriented lifestyles. The community is seamlessly connected to the rest of Dubai, with quick access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, and the Gold Souq Metro Station.

Situated in a master-planned coastal environment with over 21 kilometres of beaches and vibrant urban offerings, Bonds Avenue Residences is a destination of both serenity and connectivity. With a 60/40 payment plan and handover in Q1 2027, it caters to investors and homeowners seeking lasting value, architectural brilliance, and beachfront elegance in one of Dubai’s most promising locales.

