Manama, Bahrain – American Express Middle East has concluded its participation in Jewellery Arabia 2023 as a gold sponsor that took place from November 14 to 18 in Exhibition World Bahrain. The exhibition is one of the largest and most prestigious consumer exhibitions for jewellery and watches in the Middle East, bringing together 650 jewellery brands from 30 countries.

American Express Middle East has partnered with Jewellery Arabia for more than 15 years, as part of its commitment to provide the best customer experience, deliver outstanding products, and enhance premium offerings to its Cardmembers.

As part of its participation, American Express Middle East offered its Cardmembers up to 4X Membership Reward points along with personalized experiences, including special handcrafted engraved jewellery boxes at the American Express Cardmember lounge.

Commenting on the partnership, Sabine Khalil, Vice President of Consumer and Marketing at American Express Middle East said: “We're thrilled to be part of the annual Jewellery Arabia exhibition in Bahrain as gold sponsors. This event represents luxury and craftsmanship, aligning perfectly with our commitment to offering exclusive experiences for our valued Cardmembers. Our partnership goes beyond sponsorship; it's connecting with our premium Cardmembers by curating exceptional moments while providing them with exclusive offers and benefits from our partners. As we continue to serve our customers, we look forward to participating in upcoming events and exhibitions, delivering the best Cardmember experience possible.”

Graziela Martins, Vice President, Merchant Business, American Express Middle East commented on the partnership, saying, “we are proud to have partnered with Jewellery Arabia for more than 15 years as it provides an opportunity to support our merchants and partners’ needs at these premium events. As we continue to expand the number of places that are saying “yes” to American Express, we are always creating opportunities for our merchants to connect with our unique Cardmember base.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mohammed Ebrahim, Informa Markets General Manager, said: “We are grateful for the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for being the Patron of Jewellery Arabia and Scent Arabia, Bahrain’s leading luxury jewellery and fragrance events, providing a unique experience for exhibitors and visitors. We are proud of our partnership with American Express Middle East and are looking forward to continue our collaboration with American Express within the upcoming years.”

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

AMEX Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

