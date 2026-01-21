Manama: The American University of Bahrain hosted a special event to announce the launch of its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, attended by a distinguished group of senior executives, company leaders, professionals, and individuals seeking to pursue advanced studies in business administration.

The event formed part of the University’s broader initiative to introduce the program, outline its academic structure and objectives, and engage experienced professionals interested in advancing their leadership and strategic capabilities through doctoral-level study.

The event commenced with an address by Prof. Hanan Naser, Associate Provost at AUBH, who welcomed attendees and highlighted the significance of the program within the University’s academic portfolio. The address emphasized that the DBA program aligns with AUBH’s strategic direction to deliver high-quality academic offerings that respond to the aspirations of professionals and the evolving demands of the labor market, while reinforcing the University’s role in developing leaders capable of creating sustainable impact in the fields of business and management.

“The DBA program represents a strategic addition to the University’s postgraduate offerings and reflects our focus on providing advanced academic pathways tailored to senior professionals and decision-makers. Designed in line with global business developments, the program equips graduates with the insight and capability required to address complex organizational challenges across local, regional, and international environments.” Said Prof. Hanan Naser.

Furthermore, Dr. Fatema Alaali, Dean of the College of Business and Management, delivered a presentation outlining the structure of the DBA program. The presentation highlighted that the program is designed for experienced professionals and is grounded in applied research that addresses real-world business challenges. This approach enables participants to develop leadership and strategic expertise, enhance analytical capabilities, and create meaningful impact within their organizations and wider communities, while preparing thought leaders capable of delivering measurable outcomes in professional environments.

The event featured an interactive panel discussion followed by a structured Q&A session, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in academic dialogue with faculty members and representatives from the admissions and registration teams, exchange perspectives, and foster professional connections.

To apply or to learn more about the programs offered by the university, please visit www.aubh.edu.bh or contact the Enrollment Office at enrollment@aubh.edu.bh.