American Landmark Apartments, a leading owner-operator of multifamily properties in the United States, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its fourth value-add real estate fund, American Landmark Fund IV, with a total raise of $1.04 billion (€957 million). The fund exceeded its target of $975 million, demonstrating strong investor confidence and surpassing its predecessor fund, which raised $980 million.

The fund's robust investment capacity of $2.6 billion, including leverage, positions American Landmark to continue its strategic focus on the acquisition, renovation, and management of multifamily properties across the US Sun Belt region. The success of the fundraise underscores the company's best-in-class reputation as a leading manager within the US multifamily industry, and it demonstrates the level of confidence that both existing and new investors have in the company to deliver results through a cycle-tested strategy and differentiated approach.

American Landmark's investor base for Fund IV is a testament to its global appeal, comprising a mix of existing and new high-quality institutional investors from both domestic and international markets. The diverse group of backers includes sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments, and insurance companies, reflecting the fund's broad appeal and the trust placed in American Landmark's expertise.

"We are grateful for the continued support and confidence from our investors," said Joe Lubeck, Founder and CEO of American Landmark Apartments. "The successful closing of Fund IV enables us to further execute our strategy of identifying and enhancing multifamily assets in the dynamic Sun Belt region, delivering value to both our residents and investors."

David Tepperman, Global Head of Capital Markets at American Landmark, remarked, "Despite the challenges in capital raising during 2023, we are thrilled with the successful final closing that surpassed our target. This achievement reflects our team's unwavering dedication and commitment to delivering results for our clients. We are thankful for the ongoing support from our existing investors and are enthusiastic about the new partnerships we have established. Surpassing Fund IV's target demonstrates the limited partner community's trust in American Landmark's seasoned management and the enduring strength of the multifamily sector."

The fund has been fostering relationships in the middle east, through their office in the Dubai International Financial Centre. The firm is represented by Ali Serrhini, Senior Executive Officer at American Landmark Capital (DIFC) Limited who are regulated by the DFSA to provide financial services to Professional Client and Market Counterparties.

As American Landmark Apartments looks to the future, the company is poised to continue its growth trajectory and strengthen its position as a leader in the US Sun Belt multifamily real estate market.

With plans to launch its fifth fund in Q1 2025, American Landmark remains committed to leveraging its deep market knowledge and operational expertise to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving real estate landscape.

For more information about American Landmark Apartments and its investment opportunities, please reach out to Ali Serrhini.

Contact:

Ali Serrhini

Managing Director and SEO

American Landmark Capital DIFC

ali.serrhini@almenafunds.com