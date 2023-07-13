American Express is pleased to announce that Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways, now accepts American Express card payments. American Express Cardmembers now have greater payment choice and are able to use their American Express Cards with Jazeera, which operates a robust network spanning 66 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Central and South Asia as well as Africa.



With the addition of Jazeera Airways, American Express Cardmembers will be able to use their American Express Card when booking flights on jazeeraairways.com or via the Jazeera app making it easier than ever to explore the world.



“We are thrilled to be working with Jazeera Airways, increasing our range of accepted payment methods and adding value to our Cardmembers,” said Rasheed Khuzam, Kuwait Country Manager, American Express Middle East. “As our network of airline partners continues to grow, we are committed to offering our members added convenience and accessibility, as well as the very best of travel options and experiences."



Jazeera Airways has seen year-on-year growth, serving 3.58 million passengers in 2022 and is expected to reach 10 million by 2028. The airline's steady expansion of routes has made it a popular choice for travelers seeking value flights and excellent service.



Bharathan Ravindran, Vice President – Commercial, Jazeera Airways said “At Jazeera Airways we strive to offer the best customer experience for all our passengers. This includes a large variety of destinations, comfortable flights and great value add services. The Jazeera website and mobile application, ranked the no. 1 travel app in Kuwait, are the most popular and rewarding channels to book our flights. By accepting American Express payments, we aim to provide customers even greater payment choice.”



The partnership will offer American Express Cardmembers access to Jazeera Airways’ growing range of travel destinations, with the best value flights and service. The winning alliance will offer added convenience for travelers, enabling Cardmembers to easily book their flights on jazeeraairways.com or via their app.



About American Express Middle East

American Express has been operating in the MENA region since 1959 and established its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, American Express Middle East (AEME) was formed as a joint venture company between American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, AEME employs over 500 personnel with a diverse workforce, offering consumer card, corporate payments, and merchant services throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.



As a payments company, AEME is committed to providing its customers with access to innovative products, valuable insights, and exceptional experiences that enrich their lives and drive business growth in the region.

Learn more about American Express Middle East at www.americanexpress.com.bh

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to 66 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, religious and weekend destinations.

Jazeeraairways.com

