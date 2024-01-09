The Shop Small campaign is scheduled to run from January 10 to March 10

More than half of the merchants participating in Shop Small this year are in the retail sector and a third of the merchants are cafes and restaurants.

American Express Middle East Card Members will receive BD 2 when they spend BD 5 or more at all participating Shop Small merchants.

Manama, Bahrain: American Express Middle East is launching its third annual Shop Small campaign in Bahrain from January 10 to March 10, following the success of the past two years campaigns. This year, more than 50% of new small merchants are joining the Shop Small campaign.

The third edition of Shop Small marks American Express Middle East’s continued commitment to support small businesses and SMEs in the Kingdom of Bahrain – with all the Shop Small businesses from last year participating this year.

During the two-month campaign, American Express Middle East Card Members will receive BD 2 when they spend BD 5 or more at all participating Shop Small merchants.

Commenting on the campaign, American Express Middle East CEO Mazin Khoury, said: “Following the success of the two previous editions of the Shop Small campaign, we are proud to be working with local businesses to encourage Card Members to support the local business community in Bahrain. As a proud partner of the community for over 50 years, we are committed to supporting and empowering local businesses that contribute positively to the growth of The Kingdom’s economy.” American Express has a long history of building strong and rewarding relationships with merchants of its network. Small business owners see the added value that American Express brings in attracting new and loyal customers through marketing initiatives like our annual Shop Small campaign - incentivising and rewarding American Express Card Members to spend in participating small businesses.

The Shop Small campaign originally started as Small Business Saturday® during the holiday season in the USA in 2010 to bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Shop Small is now a large, global movement that supports small businesses every day.

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

AMEX Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

