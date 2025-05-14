Dubai, United Arab Emirates – American Express Middle East is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Platinum Card® in the region unveiling exclusive benefits designed to align with the evolving aspirations of its Card Members.

To celebrate this milestone, Platinum Card Members are invited to enjoy two exclusive benefits until December 31, 2025 — a new dining experience and an enhanced retail offer, providing even greater value:

Platinum Card Members can enjoy up to US $200 dining credit per year at more than 300 restaurants across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

Platinum Card Members with a passion for fashion can now enjoy a US$ 200 statement credit per year at Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter— double the previous value of US$ 100).

All new Platinum Card Members who successfully apply for and receive their Card in 2025 will also enjoy a welcome offer of a statement credit of up to US$ 250 and a bonus of up to 50,000 Membership Rewards® points[1].

"For 30 years, The Platinum Card has set the bar for premium cards in the Middle East," said Mazin Khoury, CEO at American Express Middle East & North Africa. "We’re marking this milestone by introducing exclusive Card benefits across dining and retail, designed to enhance the lifestyle of Platinum Card Members and connecting them to what they love."

Three Decades of Defining Premium Experiences

While the new benefits celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Platinum Card®, its legacy in the Middle East over the past three decades remains defined by a suite of existing premium privileges. These benefits reaffirm ThePlatinum Card’s commitment to delivering convenience and extraordinary experiences for Card Members.

Complimentary Airport Lounge Access: Eligible Card Members can access over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide through the American Express Global Lounge Collection.

Comprehensive Insurance Coverage : Offers up to US$ 1 million in travel insurance coverage.

: Offers up to US$ 1 million in travel insurance coverage. 24/7 Concierge Service : Dedicated concierge service available 24/7 to assist with travel planning, reservations, and more.

: Dedicated concierge service available 24/7 to assist with travel planning, reservations, and more. Fine Hotels + Resorts Program: Exclusive benefits in 1,600 properties worldwide such as daily breakfast for two, room upgrade upon arrival when available, $100 credit towards eligible charges (which vary by property), guaranteed 4pm late checkout, and noon check-in when available.

Exclusive benefits in 1,600 properties worldwide such as daily breakfast for two, room upgrade upon arrival when available, $100 credit towards eligible charges (which vary by property), guaranteed 4pm late checkout, and noon check-in when available. Membership Rewards Program: Points never expire and can be redeemed across a wide range of partners. Points can also be used toward eligible purchase made on the Card and can be used for redemption at any time.

Discover the exclusive benefits of the American Express Platinum Card: https://secure.americanexpress.com.bh/en-bh/cards/the-platinum-card-bhd/

Terms and Conditions apply.

​​​​​​About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, AEME provides consumer card, corporate and merchant payment solutions across MENA, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business.

[1] Terms and Conditions apply