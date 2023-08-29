The 25-megawatt solar project with Battery Storage will support Djibouti’s clean energy ambitions by generating 55 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to reach more than 66,500 people

The project is being fully developed by AMEA Power under a Build-Own-Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies based in the Middle East, announced today it has signed a 25- year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Government of Djibouti for a 25MW solar PV project coupled with Battery Storage in the Grand Bara area.

The signing ceremony was held in Djibouti on August 27th, 2023. The PPA was signed by Mr. Djama Ali Guelleh, CEO of the national utility company, Electricité de Djibouti (EDD) and Mr. Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power. The signing was witnessed by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, H.E. Yonis Ali Guedi.

The project will be the first solar Independent Power Project (IPP) in Djibouti and will be located in Grand Bara, south of Djibouti City. The solar project is being fully developed by AMEA Power under a Build-Own-Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model and will generate 55 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to reach more than 66,500 people. The Sovereign Fund of Djibouti (FSD) will be joining the project before financial close as a minority shareholder. The offtaker for the project will be Electricité de Djibouti.

As part of its strategic plan, the Government of Djibouti aims to reduce CO2 emissions by around 40% by 2030.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “AMEA Power is proud to reach this milestone and to be supporting Djibouti in its energy transition journey. East Africa is an important market for AMEA Power, as it is a region with immense potential for the development of clean, reliable, and affordable energy.”

AMEA Power is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. The Company has clean energy pipeline of over 6GW across 20 countries.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. AMEA Power has assembled a world class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

