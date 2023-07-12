ABCK- AmCham Kuwait is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Business Year (TBY), a renowned global media group. This strategic partnership aims to foster stronger bilateral cooperation and promote business opportunities between Kuwait and the international community.

Through this MOU, AmCham Kuwait and TBY will collaborate on various initiatives aimed at enhancing economic ties and facilitating knowledge exchange. AmCham Kuwait is a leading business association dedicated to promoting trade and investment between Kuwait and the United States. With a strong commitment to advancing economic growth and fostering a favorable business environment, AmCham Kuwait plays a vital role in facilitating dialogue and collaboration between Kuwaiti and American businesses.

According to the agreement, TBY and AmCham Kuwait will work together on research for upcoming the publication The Business Year: Kuwait 2024. The publication is set to be a valuable resource for investors, business leaders, and policymakers who seek in-depth knowledge about investment opportunities in the Gulf country. The publication will highlight Kuwait’s key competitive strengths, as well as the state’s efforts in promoting private-sector development.

Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, expressed his delight at establishing this strategic partnership. “We are excited about this partnership and the great value that will be added to AmCham Kuwait for our members in the business community,” he said.

Agustina Dal Fabbro, TBY’s Kuwait Country Manager, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the possibilities it brings, saying; “Through this collaboration, we are able to expand our reach and provide extensive and current insights into the dynamic business landscape of Kuwait, a nation that remains committed to embracing innovation and achieving economic diversification. This partnership empowers us to offer comprehensive and timely information on the evolving business opportunities in the region.”

AmCham Kuwait and TBY are confident that this partnership will contribute to strengthening the ties between Kuwait and the global business community, attracting investment, and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization that has been operating since 1985. It is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in the state of Kuwait. For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on the social media channel @abck1985.