Manama, Bahrain: The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain), the premier business association dedicated to serving the U.S. - Bahrain business community, successfully held its highly anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 21, 2023, at the Wyndham Grand Manama Hotel. The AGM brought together esteemed guests, members, and stakeholders, to outline opportunities and strategies for the year ahead and elect the next Board of Directors, who will lead AmCham through the term 2023-2025.

The AGM agenda commenced with a warm welcome address by the President of AmCham Bahrain, Mr. Qays H. Zu'bi, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and acknowledging the support of esteemed guests, including the U.S. Ambassador to Bahrain, H.E. Steven Bondy, and Mr. James Golsen from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

During his address, Mr. Zu'bi extended his appreciation to the generous sponsors, FedEx, UNEECO, and Rockwell Automation, for their support towards the AGM and live Election. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bahrain Ministry of Industry & Commerce, the U.S. Embassy, the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Board (EDB) the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Bahrain in DC for their unwavering support. It also thanked the press for their coverage.

During his speech, Mr. Zu'bi highlighted the remarkable growth in AmCham Bahrain's membership in 2023, underscoring the commitment to improve programs and diversify member sectors. The successful addition of premium companies to the membership further enhances AmCham Bahrain's influence and collective strength in promoting bilateral trade and investment. furthermore, Mr. Zu'bi emphasized the significance of collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the U.S. Embassy to drive strategic initiatives and leverage the power of the Free Trade Agreement between Bahrain and the United States. This collaboration aims to foster trade successes, facilitate increased imports and exports, and nurture fruitful business partnerships between members, local private sector entities, and U.S. market stakeholders.

H.E. Steven Bondy, the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, delivered remarks highlighting the importance of the trade and investment relationship between the United States and Bahrain. He praised the partnership between the U.S. Embassy and AmCham Bahrain in delivering American products, technologies, and services to regional and Bahraini markets, expressing eagerness to enhance commercial relations further. He commented, “The trade and investment relationship is an important pillar of the U.S.-Bahrain relationship. The United States Embassy is fortunate to partner with AmCham Bahrain to deliver the very best of American products, technologies, and services to Bahraini and regional markets. We look forward to working with our partners to enhance our commercial relations further”.

Mr. James Golsen, the Senior Commercial Officer from the U.S. Department of Commerce, delivered a keynote address, recognizing the vibrant American business community in Bahrain as a natural partner for expanding bilateral trade and investment. He commented, “It is an honor to participate in AmCham Bahrain’s annual general meeting. The vibrant American business community here is a natural partner as we look to expand bilateral trade and investment”.

The AGM reached its pinnacle with the announcement of the newly elected Board of Directors that will play a crucial role in leading AmCham Bahrain through the term 2023-2025 and driving its mission to foster trade, strengthen business ties, and promote economic growth. The board members include Qays H. Zu'bi, Zahraa Taher, Michel Sawaya, Mark Thomas, Daniel Taylor, Ali Moosa, Feras Fakhro, Hesham Alabbar, Bradley Cook, and Faisal Juma. The AGM welcomed the newly appointed Executive Director, Sandra Knight and paid tribute to Mary McGinnis for her exceptional work during her tenure .

The AGM proved to be a momentous occasion, highlighting AmCham Bahrain's commitment to promoting bilateral trade and investment while fostering an environment that supports business growth and success. The event drew attention to the strong partnership between the United States and Bahrain and emphasized the significance of the trade and investment relationship.

About AmCham Bahrain:

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that represents the interests of American businesses and promotes trade and investment between the United States and Bahrain. It serves as a platform for American companies operating in Bahrain and Bahraini companies with ties to the United States.

Some key functions and activities of the AmCham in Bahrain include:

-Business Networking

-Advocacy and Representation

-Business Development Support

-Information and Resources

-Trade Missions and Delegations

By serving as a bridge between the American and Bahraini business communities, AmCham Bahrain plays a crucial role in promoting bilateral trade and investment and supporting the growth of American businesses in Bahrain. It contributes to the economic development of both countries and strengthens the overall U.S.-Bahrain relationship.

